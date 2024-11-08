James Esile Beckons On Gov Uzodimma To Rehabilitate, Equip Secondary Schools In Onuimo LGA 

•As Imo State House Of Assembly Adopts Motion

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently perturbed over the continued dilapidation of public Secondary School buildings in the nooks and cranny of Onuimo Local Government Area, the Lawmaker representing the LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uba James Esile has solicited on the attention of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for immediate attention.

He further prayed for the equipping of the Schools with state-of-the-art learning facilities for the goals of establishing a brighter future for the Children.

The motion by the Onuimo legislator, fondly known as “Fresh Air”, has not only elicited positive reactions from his constituents, but has also distinguished him as a parliamentarian who feels the impulse of the people he represents.

He presented the motion at the floor of the House during its Wednesday, November 6, 2024 plenary session.

Esile in his prayers explained that before now, education in Imo State was decaying, but on Uzodimma’s assumption of office, it rose again through a state of emergency the governor declared on the sector.

However, he revealed that even as the present government has continued to wax stronger in that field, an urgent attention and searchlight should be beamed in his Onuimo Constituency.

According to Uba James Esile, Students in most of the Schools study under trees and on the floor given by the dilapidated state of the classroom walls, roof and furniture that were neglected by previous administrations.

The eloquent lawmaker expressed optimism that as an education lover, the governor would hearken to their plight in rehabilitating and equipping the Public Secondary Schools in Onuimo.

Hon Esile further listed the most affected Schools which needs urgent intervention as follows; (i) Umucheke Okwe Community Secondary School, (ii) Okigwe National Grammar School Umunna, (iii) Community Secondary School Umuduruegbeaguru, (iv) Community Secondary School Okwe, (v)

Okwelle Secondary School.

In throwing more light, the Chief Mover of the motion added, “Recognising that Education is the Best Legacy for a secure future, as it is the fulcrum of our children’s foundation;

“Appreciating the selfless determination of the 3-R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in repositioning the Education sector, with the provision of Basic Education Infrastructure and other facilities in the State;

“Whereas the present conditions of the Schools are nothing to write home about, as their sorry state has grievously affected the academic excellence, success and good future of our children;

“Worried that if nothing is urgently done to rehabilitate these mentioned Schools in Onuimo Local Government Area, Secondary School Education will completely collapse in the Local Government Area;

“Noting that if adequate funding for the rehabilitation and equipping these mentioned Secondary Schools, including other measures are put in place at ensuring better learning conditions, there would be improved outcome and results for our Children”.

Nevertheless, Esile appreciated governor Uzodimma for the roads construction and street lights installation in the area, which he confirmed were never anywhere before 2020.

The Orlu House Member, Hon Ikenna Ihezuo in lending his voice added that he had earlier raised the concern on the construction of new classrooms in Orlu LGA, stressing that as a man who has concern for education, the governor would as usual do the needful.

Hon Innocent Ikpamezie of Mbaitoli State Constituency, opined that renovating the schools will ensure a strengthened education system. He therefore asked that all relevant agencies should rise up to the occasion.

Member for Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon Chisom Ojukwu, submitted, they are all products of Secondary Schools, as it is the foundation, hence the necessity to give the motion utmost attention.

Following the immense contributions from the Honorable Members and the moral, academic and physical merits of the motion, the House presided by Speaker Chike Olemgbe resolved to urge Governor Hope Uzodimma to immediately direct the Ministries of Education and Local Government to collaborate with Onuimo Local Government Council to embark on the rehabilitation of the mentioned Secondary Schools in Onuimo LGA and equip them with modern facilities, so as to secure the future of Children in Imo State.