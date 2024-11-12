Sit-At-Home: Imo Govt To Sanction Workers Over Absenteism

..Teachers The Most Hit

By Okey Alozie

Workers in Imo State totally succumbed to the two days Sit-At-Home order of indegeneous people of Biafra (IPOB) and repot has it that many of the civil servants have refused to come back to work even when the Sit-At-Home is said to be over.

Against this backdrop, the state government under the leadership of Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma has raised eyebrows on this misbehaviours. The shared prosperity government as we were told has planned to sanction workers who did not come to work on Mondays. The list of those absent is likely to get to the governor any moment from now. Our source revealed that those workers who were absent from duty without permission for Monday and Tuesday last week, during the sit-at-home order of IPOB, may be treated as ghost workers as their salaries may be withheld for a long time.

Our roving reporter who monitored the Sit-at-Home in Owerri observed that Teachers and ministerial workers were the worst hit as Universities, secondary and primary schools were locked down, Imo secretariat complex located along Port-harcourt road deserted. Economic activities were paralyzed on that particular Monday and Tuesday and this behavior annoyed the state governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Right now as we gathered, those who were not on duty that Monday and Tuesday may lose their job for disobeying the government.

The head of service, Mrs Chikodi Emenalom on Friday 18th of October 2024 during her interactive session with workers hinted that it is compulsory and mandatory that all the civil servants in Imo must come to work especially on Mondays. She even appealed to them to sleep over-night in owerri for them to wake up very early on Monday mornings and go to work. Despite all the warning of the head of service Chikodi Emenalom, the civil servants went ahead to dare the government by observing the two day Sit-At-Home order of IPOB.

Imo government viewed it as an official sabotage and for that has concluded plans to punish those involved. List as we gathered also has gone to the Governor.