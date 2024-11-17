The People’s Governor Has Done It Again, NECO Permanent Site In Imo, Now Reality

.As Stakeholders Eulogize Gov Uzodimma_*

Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma has continued to attract accolades for his people oriented developmental projects in the state.

One of the recent acheivements that is already getting national praises is the immediate commencement of the construction of the National Examinations Council NECO, permanent site in Owerri, Imo state.

The project Trumpeta was told is situated on plot P36 State Institution & Staff Quarters, New Owerri, Imo State.

Reacting on the development on Monday at the site, Mr Udochukwu Ikoku Ohuegbe, the Imo State Coordinator NECO and his Anambra State counterpart, Mrs Emilia Njoku on behalf of NECO Register & Chief Executive Officer, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi appreciated His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzidimma “Onwa Oyoko” for actualizing and bringing to fruition the commencement of the project which has been in the pipeline since 2013.

Mrs Njoku who was then a Deputy Director in Imo State NECO before her transfer said the examination body is in possession of all necessary ownership papers and development documents including the C of O of the property as well as development remittance to the Neked Community as requested then before she fenced it with gate.

The new state Coordinator, Mr Ohuegbu added that though he is new at the helm of affairs but said he had seen enough to congratulate Gov Uzodimma for the giant strides he has achieved in Imo noting that the Governor has been very magnanimous in ensuring federal presence in Imo including the wonderful and people oriented project of constructing a permanent site for NECO in Imo.

He also hailed the NECO Registrer, Prof Wushishi for all he has been doing across the nation and for Imo presently, a work in progress he observed will soon draw a laud applause for the people’s Governor reiterating that the documents concerning the property and project are intact and that the Engr has since commenced work which he as state coordinator came to inspect alongside his sister state colleague, Mrs Njoku who was the coordinator in Imo when it was first approved.

In his reaction, the Engineer handling the project who also doubles as a vibrant and serious stakeholder of NECO, Engr Jen Udochukwu Wilson commended the visionary Register of NECO for giving the body an image in the state. He said it was first of it’s kind, one our children writing exams can say, this is our parmernent office.

Engr Wilson who is also a School Proprietor expressed optimism that in few months they will be talking about the opening ceremony of the project and that hopefully the next SSCE exams will be taking place in the edifice when competed.

While appreciating the Gov Uzodimma for his magnanimity, he said the location of the NECO permanent site is very accessible and wouldn’t attract hick ups of any sort in terms of traffic or congestion.