SA Lands Replies Ikpeazu: …Says Emeke Agbala Land Belongs To Imo Govt

No doubt that integrity plays a better role in an open justification, with the recent publication in the Horn Newspaper dated 20th November 2024 and the recent events of recovery of government owned land in Imo state has indeed taken a full blown dramatic turn as hidden secrets and real perpetrators of land racketeering and grabbing in Imo State are exposed one after the other through investigations, according to the office of the media team to Nwakanma.

The SA land recovery Hon Paschal Nwakanma has shocked Imolites in his discoveries and recoveries of Imo State government acquired lands from land grabbers who only enrich themselves with ill-gotten wealth from land racketeering.

Concerning the state acquired land in Emeke Agbala, the Hon Commissioner for Housing (Bede Eke) and the Special Adviser on land recovery (Hon Paschal Nwakanma) provided all original title documents, all pictorial evidences and all memorandum of understanding made during this acquisition of Emeke Agbala land by the then administration. With all provided documents indeed Emeke Agbala land has been proven to belong to Imo State government and not to Dan Ikpeazu or any private individual, the office of the SA Land Recovery has provided and all documents showing the place belongs to the state government. Therefore, show Imolites your own and we will hands off.

It is surprising to know that up till now Dan Ikpeazu is yet to show or provide documents claiming that Emeke Agbala land belongs to him or his cohorts.

This is where integrity comes in, Dan Ikpeazu save yourself the embarrassment and return the money collected from innocent people through forged documents.

Through thorough investigation, it is a known fact that Dan Ikpeazu’s family has no portion of land as their family land in Emeke Agbala, how then is he able to provide forged documents that grants him the authority to issue power of attorney to individuals?

This Act is a clear case of fraud, forgery and criminal intent to defraud unsuspecting individuals of their hard earned money.