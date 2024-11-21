Rehabilitation Of Osu-Achara Girls Sec School: Isiala Mbano Lawmaker, Sam Osuji Seeks Imo Govt’s Urgent Intervention

•As IMHA Adopts His Motion

By Onyekachi Eze

Concerned over the academic standard of his constutuents and with the view to providing effective representation, Hon. Sam Ikechukwu Okwubanego Osuji, the

Deputy Majority Leader representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, has interceded for the rehabilitation of the foremost Osu-Achara Girls Secondary School.

The motion from Hon Osuji may not be unconnected to the academic relevance the said School represents.

At the plenary session of the House on Tuesday, November 20, 2024, Osuji decried the dilapidated state of the Girls Secondary School.

The preamble reads, “Acknowledging that when you educate a girl, you educate a whole Community, and that education is the best legacy for a secure future;

“Worthy to admire the selfless determination of the 3-R Administration of Our Gender friendly Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in repositioning the education sector;

“Whereas old Osu-Achara Girls Secondary School is in Nnato-Nwafor Autonomous Community in Osu-Achara Ward in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, and was once a highly rated Citadel of learning in Imo State that produced Great Female Giants across the world;

“Noting that old Osu-Achara Girls Secondary School started in 1977, and over time, through communal efforts, it was renovated, before it became completely dilapidated and a shadow of itself;

“Whereas the present condition of the school is deplorable and would need urgent rehabilitation to bring it up to standard”.

Hon Sam Osuji highlighted that he was motivated to sponsor the motion given the fact it was his responsibility as the Lawmaker representing Isiala Mbano to speak for them.

He posited that he could not have failed to bring the motion up when it was a known fact that Osu-Achara Girls Secondary school is a citadel of learning that has produced great women of repute in character and learning, such as the incumbent Executive Vice Chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA.

He frowned that a visit to the decayed infrastructure on a first hand inspection tour left him petrified.

Osuji reiterated that training up a girl child is like training the whole society.

“Looking at that School, it has a reputation of churning out brighter women in the future. One of the ladies that passed there is the Deputy Chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA.

She couldn’t have achieved what she is today if not that she passed through that school. Today, we have graduates from same school. So, I couldn’t have divorced myself from moving that motion, if I didn’t do it, it could have been a great disservice to my people”, said the Isiala Mbano voice in IMHA.

Expressing gratitude on the overwhelming support it got from the Lawmakers, Osuji was hopeful that the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma would wade in, in no distant the.

“Our governor is gender sensitive Governor; so in the area of education, Imo State is ranking top under this administration, I believe His Excellency to hearken to the humble request of rehabilitating and equipping the Girls School”.

The Deputy Majority Leader was optimistic that before December 2024, work would commence at the School, which will further affirm the State’s rating in the education sector. “The governor will not negate a girl child institution of learning”.

Reassuring his constituents of his good representation, Osuji said, he is obvious of his scope of duty responsibility as a representative, and, will not lag behind.

The Honorable Members in a unanimous voice supported the motion, citing the relevance of maintaining a conducive learning environment, especially as it concerns the girl child.

However, the House resolved to urge Governor Uzodimma to direct the Ministry of Education to embark on the Rehabilitation of Osu-Achara Girls Secondary School in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area and equipping it with Standard learning facilities, so as to secure the future of girls in Isiala Mbano.