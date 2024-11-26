Security: Army Assures Security In Owerri West LGA

..Forms Joint Task Force

By Innocent Osuoha

The 34 Field Artillery Brigade (FAB) Obinze says it has instituted a Joint Task Force ( JTF) to ensure a peaceful and secured yuletide.

The Commander 34 FAB Obinze, Brigadier General UA Lawal made the disclosure in his office while interacting with the Owerri West Executive Chairman, Hon Victor Osigwe who paid him a working visit alongside his Ward Councilors and Principal Officers.

Brigadier General Lawal disclosed that he had already instituted a JTF to combat insecurity in the local government area assuring the people of Owerri West that the military was equally set to partner them in that area.

According to General Lawal, who had on the occasion congratulated Hon Osigwe on his election victory, “just feed us with information as early as possible even before the crime takes place and we’ll be there”.

He then canvassed for the convergence of Security meetings at intervals as such could stem the tide of insecurity in the area as well as foster synergy between the two institutions.

On why he came with such a high powered delegation, the Executive Chairman, Owerri West, Hon Victor Osigwe said it was to show the priority his administration places on security in the area.

He spoke of the major axis the hoodlums operate from pleading that the military should intervene while enjoining the military to continually carry out her community social responsibility outreach programmes which have been beneficial to the host communities.

These Councilors, Hons Victor Olekaibe (House leader), Chijioke Echendu, Mrs Joy Moses, Micheal Ejiogu(Majority leader), Nnaemeka Ukwuoma, Asika Dickson, Michael Okere, Ebere Patrick, Chinaemerem and the Secretary of the LGA Chief Fidel Onyeneke, all took turns to appraise the security peculiarites of the areas they represent.