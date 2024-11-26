Agbala Land Grabbing Saga: The Real Story, As Elders Confirm Land Belongs To Imo State Govt

…Traditional Rulers Speak

…..Documents, Papers Produced

In the last one week the issue concerning a Land belonging to Imo State in Emeke Agbala in Owerri North LGA has dominated the airwaves.

The bone of contention is: does the Land really belong to Imo State or to the people of Agbala?

This question becomes necessary because there is presently and Dog Fight between a former member of Imo House of Assembly,Hon Daniel Ikpeazu and a team of Government Officials, Hon Bede Eke, the Commissioner for Housing and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Land Recovery, Hon Paschal Nwakanma.

While Ikpeazu claims to be the voice that says the said land belongs to Emeke Agbala Community,the Government team says the land in question was acquired by Government of Imo State from the people of Emeke Agbala Community in Owerri North LGA.

Following the dispute, inquireies were made by Newsmen to ascertain the true position, which now led the Elders in the Community who were involved in the handover of the land to Imo State Government to release documents supporting their arguments about the Land.

The Palace of the Traditional Ruler of the Community,HRH Eze Malacky Onu also lent its voice.

According to the documents available,Imo State Government acquired the Land from the Community for the purpose of Housing Estate that will include Market, School,Police Station, Hospital etc.

And the acquization was made in March 30,2018 following all due process,during the Administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha and then Commissioner for Housing,Bar(Chief) Tony Umezurike,who signed on behalf of Imo State Government.

Those who signed for Emeke Agbala Community are Mr Richard Oparaodo,Amos A Agor and Chima Ibechole for Umuofohedi kindred.

Nathaniel Maduagwu, Valentine Akagha and Nze Justin Emeagha signed for Umuetomoham kindred,Nze Lambert Uka and Wilboard Onyeanu signed for Umuodunwanyi, Elder Sabastine Akuwudike and Kelechi Chima signed for Umuokpo kindred, while Raymond Onyemegbulam and Anthony Eke signed for Umuoka.

Many of those who signed the documents on behalf of Emeke Agbala told Pressmen that they signed the documents after Imo State Government met all the agreements.

And the documented agreements which Imo Government agreed and met were payment of “N1,500,000.00(One Million Five hundred thousand naira) one big cow and assorted drinks for traditional rites partaining to the land by Emeke Agbala Community in Owerri North LGA”

“The Ministry of Land paid the sum of N200,00.00(Two hundred thousand naira) for Economic Crops”.

The Ministry of Land also agreed to “allocate to Emeka Agbala Community in Owerri North LGA the 20% compensatory plots agreed by the parties”

It was discovered that in the said land,while the Housing Estate has not commenced yet,the Community Government Council CGC building of the Okorocha era is sited in the Land,even the Palm Tree planting program(ikuola nkwu) is on also land too.

The Palace of the Traditional Ruler also said the land belongs to the State as the Community has handed the Land to Government.

However,the latest development where some private Individuals encroached into the land is described as an affront on the Government since the land in question now belongs to Imo State Government.

” We gave the land to Imo Government who assured us that the Housing Estate will attract development and Government met all are requests in the memorandum of Understanding signed on March 30,2018. So whoever is meddling into the land is on his own”

One of the Elders said.