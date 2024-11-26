Why We Increased Annual Scholarship Award – WOPC President

The president of Nzuko Umuowerri in Dallas Texas USA, Mr Austin Nnaemeka Oparaji has given an insight why the association decided to upped the amount each recipient get from the association also known as World Owerri People’s Congress (WOPC)

According to him, “last year, we gave the recipients of these scholarships #50,000 (fifty thousand naira) each. Today, we have doubled that amount to #100,000 (one hundred thousand) naira each.”

The president therefore expressed hope and optimism that the funds will in many ways help the students sustain themselves in school and also be happy.

Mr Oparaji therefore commended those who made this gesture possible especially members of Nzuko Umuowerri in Dallas Texas who he said made it possible for the recipients to be celebrating.

Meanwhile, World Owerri People’s Congress (WOPC), has given grants of Hundred Thousand Naira each to Hundred Undergraduates from Owerri Federal Constituency to assist them financially in their academics.

The gesture tagged “Higher Education Assistance Program”, was held on Wednesday at the premises of Fidelity Bank, New Owerri.

Speaking before handing over cheques to the beneficiaries, the representative of WOPC, Obinna Iheanacho, noted that the grants to the students were geared to assist and encourage them to study hard with a view to graduating with sound academic knowledge, becoming very productive, useful and responsible to themselves, families and the society at large.

Iheanacho who advised the beneficiaries to shun anti social activities, immoral behavior, seek the face of God while being mindful of their studies, explained that WOPC has over the years helped students from Owerri Federal Constituency through its

Higher Education Assistance Program, saying the gesture is an annual program done without expecting any profit as members are committed to touching lives meaningfully for enhanced better Owerri society.

“The Financial Grants is to help and spur undergraduates from Owerri Federal Constituency to acquire quality education to enable them achieve greatness in life, to better their lives, as well as help to propagate goodness in the society.

“World Owerri People’s Congress is committed to propagate a better Owerri society with an academically, morally refined generation. Because WOPC purely believes in the power of education which is key to success. Education helps the sane and progressive-minded individual to succeed in any business he or she indulges”.

“The Grant is done yearly for undergraduates from Owerri Federal Constituency and we are always geared to assist you financially to enable you graduate in excellence and character. Hence, do not relent in your studies, be serious, shun social vices, immoral acts, even as you work hard, because hard work pays greatly. 100 undergraduates merited the Financial Grants”, Iheanacho reiterated.

Expressing profound gratitude to the benefactors, some of the beneficiaries, Anyadike Stephanie (Imo State University, Owerri, Philosophy Department), Akunna Chisom (Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, HND1, Urban and Regional Planning Department) and Goodness Chukwujioke Emmanuel (FedPolyNek, Science and Laboratory Technology Department), promised that they would enliven the Financial Grants by focusing on their studies and living uprightly.

“I promise to pay WOPC back when it is time. This is my first time of benefitting from the gesture. I feel so happy. It is a big help to me. The Grant is not to be repaid, but I will repay WOPC by helping others. I pray that God sustains WOPC members and pay them back in hundred folds. I’m quite grateful”, the undergraduates reflected.