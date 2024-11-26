Naze Youth Association Inaugurates Newly  Elected Executive

The 9th day of November 2024, was a remarkable day for youths of Naze, in Owerri North LGA of Imo State as the newly elected Executives of Naze Youths Association were inaugurated.

Following the general election that was held on the 5th of October 2024, Mr Eze Nnanna Casmir Anthony ( Ihejiawunze) emerged President elected by the Youths of Naze Autonomous Community at the Eze’s palace Eze France Obiakonwa Ugorji ( Eze Udo of Naze). The chairman won with more than 2/3 majority along with other of his Executives.

Mr Eze Nnanna Casmir.A, discribed his emargencs as a Divine Restoration of New Hope, a new beginning in the history of Naze Youth Association.

He further urged Youths and well meaning citizens of Naze, especially those who contested keenly in the election, to join in the journey of UNITED WE STAND, divided we fall, mantra, by working together as a team to build our dream satellite town of NAZE we all can be proud of by sharing ideas and initiative to the progress and development of our Community/ society in general.

In his speech, the new Chairman promised to work harmoniously with Village heads , Youth Chairmen of the various villages among the six Villages, Eze and his Cabinet and other decision making body in Naze.

Trumpeta learnt that the following persons and their portfolio were elected:

1.Eze Nnanna Casmir A.

President

2.Amb. Anamemena

Ifeanyi

Vice President

3.Maduakolam

Nnaemeka

Secretary

4.Comr.Ahumibe

I.Francis

Assistant Secretary

5.Ihenacho Wisdom

Financial Secretary

6.Ihenacho P. Chinedu

Treasurer

7.Okere Darlington

P. R. O 1

8.Njoku Uchenna

P. R. O 2

9.Ajoku Anoruo Reginald

Provost 1

10.Naze Ugochukwu

Provost 2

11.Unegbu Joseph C.

Welfare Organizing

Secretary

Confirming the development is the chairman of the

Inauguration Committee, Hon. Amb. Ken C. Anoruo

Chairman