More Troubles for Imo Varsity Community over UAES Employment Opportunities 

… Chiefs Escape Mob Attack As Crisis Escalates

The centre can no longer hold in Umuagwo Community, Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, the host town of the Imo State owned University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, UAES over employment opportunities granted to them by the institution.

Trumpeta had in an earlier publication a few weeks ago revealed of brewing troubles over the manner some persons in the community cornered the employment opportunities to themselves and their cronies without the knowledge of the residents.

It was gathered that as part of plans to cement good relationship with the host Community, Umuagwo, the management of the UAES made available job chances.

However, some persons working in concert with some forces allegedly cornered the employment opportunities and shared amongst themselves without recourse to the Town Union that functions as the central organ of administration in the community.

Umuagwo Community has the Umuagwo Town Development Union, UTDU, with responsibilities to manage affairs in the community but the UAES job chances granted to the community are being done without their knowledge. This development is raising eyebrows in several quarters with concerned residents warning against such activities without the knowledge of the Town Union.

Apparently aware of the implications and dangers of handling the employment opportunities to the community without the knowledge of the town union and people in the community, a group of persons alleged to be behind the theatre of absurdities ravaging the town over the UAES employment opportunities, who are using the name of the traditional ruler of the town to operate, called a meeting at the weekend. The persons who claim to be cabinet chiefs of the traditional ruler used the monarch’s name to call a meeting in the town.

Surprisingly at the meeting, residents of the community who trooped out to hear from their traditional ruler could not see the Eze who his name was used to call the meeting. Rather, some persons, including non indigenes of the community who claim to be the monarch’s cabinet chiefs, said to be behind the diversion of the job allocation were the only ones present without the monarch.

Angered Umuagwo Community people who noticed that abnormalities not only stopped the gathering but also attempted to move against the chiefs who took to their heels to avoid mob attack.