Nigerian Institute Of Architects, Imo State Chapter Holds 2024 BGM, Summit

•Swears In New Executive

•Seeks Government, Private Partnership

By Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Institute of Architects, NIA, Imo State Chapter has concluded her 2024 Biennial General Meeting and Architects Summit 5.0.

It held on November 21, 2024, at the Graceland Event Centre, Owerri, Imo State; with the year’s theme, “Sustainable Development Goals and Architectural Development”.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion, Arc. Dr. Victor Onukwugha fnia, expressed delight for the opportunity granted him to chair the occasion.

He added that, to him, it was a homecoming. Harping on the theme of the summit, he pointed out that SDGs has become a fulcrum, buttressing that Architectural practice should be sustained alongside Development Goals.

According to him, Architects may not fight government and other institutions, but it is their role to watch over designs and strengthen the practice.

Similarly, Onukwugha commended the incumbent executive of NIA for all they do towards repositioning the institute. Also, he asked that through the exco’s wider reach, Governments can patronize them and in turn lead to the employment of more people.

Also, the Abuja based Architect pinpointed the need on the Imo State NIA chapter to improve on their membership strength by ensuring that greater number of Architects participate fully in activities of NIA.

Advising more, Arc Onukwugha urged the State Exco to reach out to senior Architects who would in their individual abilities set up architectural firms in the State to enable more younger Professionals tap in the system.

In his welcome address, the Imo State NIA Chairman, Arc. Anthony Nnaemeka Ozoude FNIA, was full of gratitude to God for the successful event.

He disclosed that all the sub themes were carved out to harness the roles and architectural impacts in the society.

The State Chairman noted that the BGM has officially brought to an end the activities of the State Chapter for the year 2024.

Reeling out some of the achievements past two years, Arc. Ozoude enthused,

“We have had an eventful year, our monthly meetings were all held and hosted by members. This year our chapter recorded a number of achievements: Fencing of part of our Secretariat, Successful implementation of the Chapter programmes as drawn in our Chapter year planner, Commencement of a contributory welfare scheme for members,

Visitation of all the 3 schools of Architecture within our state and strategic support to them for successful accreditation of their programmes, Interface with government agencies and Public enlightenment through world Architecture/ Habitat Day, etc, Active involvement in the activities of NIA national.

“This year our chapter welcomed the elevation of 9 of our senior members to the rank of fellows of NIA. Also, a number of our members became full members of the NIA having participated successfully in the professional practice exams. At this BGM, we shall select a design for our chapter secretariat from the Competition organized by the Chapter for students and young Architects. The realization of this Secretariat is a major challenge facing our chapter. It is my firm belief that the step we take today will bring closer to fruition this dream of having a befitting commercially viable Imo NIA Secretariat.

“At the end of today’s gathering, the election of a new EXCO will be concluded. This new team will lead our chapter for the next two years. I am confident that building on the achievements of our past leaders, NIA Imo State Chapter will continue to soar to greater heights and break new grounds”.

Not forgetting to appreciate all their supporters for their moral and financial supports as well as their physical presence.

He promised to take the institute to a greater height under his tenure, even as he was hopeful that the interface with Government authorities present at the occasion would accelerate robust development and growth.

Declaring the 2024 BGM open, the third National Vice President NIA, Arc. Ali Mukhtar FNIA, on behalf of the National President, Arc. Mobolaji Adeniyi Fnia, Pnia, called for unity in all the Chapters.

He affirmed their excitement with the Imo State Chapter for her peaceful composure and progress recorded in previous years.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that while he held sway as Kano State Chapter Chairman, he, through his executive built a magnificent Chapter Secretariat, praying that Imo State follows suit in no distant time.

Arc Ali advised the Imo Chapter Leadership to focus on feasible projects and carry it on gradually. He asked that since elections come every two years, they should not allow leadership to distract them like seen in most Chapters.

Speaking further, the national NIA executive pleaded that more Architects are rooted for to join the Institute in the State.

The Keynote Speaker, Arc. Prof. Kelechi Ezeji Mnia in his sub theme, “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence in Architecture for Advancing Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria”, posited that AI can adequately guide Architects in the daily operation for optimum results.

Prof. Ezeji explained that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technology that enables computers to perform tasks that requires human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving perception, and decision-making.

Furthermore, he opined that integrating Al into Nigerian architecture presents opportunities for innovation and sustainability.

Regardless, Ezeji said, it requires overcoming challenges such as infrastructure, costs, skills, and regulations.

“By enhancing infrastructure, fostering training, encouraging collaboration, and establishing strong data governance, architects can drive progress and support national development” Arc Ezeji enthused.

Arc. Town Planner Solomon Ayo-Odifiri Mnia while presenting his lecture on the topic, ” Climate Responsive Architectural Practices: Integrating Green Spaces into Urban Environment”, advised Architects to always stick to the local climate conditions, especially when handling jobs.

He reiterated that not integrating Green Spaces would mitigate the need for climate responsiveness, stressing that its sustenance to human environment are numerous.

In planning also, Tpl Solomon enjoined Architects to comply with planning regulations.

“If Green Spaces were integrated into designs, we wouldn’t have the problems we are having today, the earlier the better. Architects can on their own start having gardens.”.

“Architects must design to respond to climate to reduce carbon emissions, it shouldn’t increase energy cost. Government should develop Climate environmental policy network”, said Ayo-Odifiri.

The third speaker, Arc. Dr. Chinwe Okpoechi Fnia, represented by Arc. Udo Marcel-Okafor beamed her lecture on Community engagement in architecture: Participatory design processes in addressing local needs and priorities in architectural projects.

One of the special guests, the General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Hon Frank Nkem Nzenwodo expressed his satisfaction for taking part in the event, describing architecture as a wonderful Profession that has to do with the use of brain work and energy.

Nzenwodo said, the first document requested in OCDA before their approval is building drawing.

Regrettably, he exposed that quacks seem to be domineering in Architectural Profession.

Against this backdrop, he charged the Nigerian Institute of Architects to work towards fishing out the quacks in their midst before they ruin the NIA’s reputation.

The OCDA boss therefore suggested for a stronger collaboration among OCDA and Architects.

Rendering his goodwill message, the 27th President NIA, Arc. Festus Adibe Njoku Fnia, PPnia, admitted that all registered Architects have a seal, clarifying that once an architect designs, the clarity distinguishes it from fake ones.

The veteran architect joined the keynote speakers in asking that all architects have green spaces in their respective compounds down to their respective communities.

Arc. Njoku therefore averred that the theme for the year’s BGM was a parameter set out to guide the architectural practices towards its sustainable goals.

“Green spaces ventilates the city”.

He concluded that the decline of interest by Students venturing into Architecture is alarming. To this end, he charged parents to support their wards into considering the Architectural courses as well as guiding them through till they are certified Professional Architects.

In his submission, the Imo State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Bede Eke, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ugwumba Ifeyinwa Miriam confessed that there is no housing project that scales through in the Ministry without passing through the Architecture department.

She advocated for periodic training and retraining of members of NIA, even as she assured of the Ministry’s partnership.

Arc. Chief Amaugo Ugoji Fnai in his message described the Ministry of Housing as a parent body to Institute of Architects.

He beckoned on the State government to be patronizing Architects, stressing that without such patronage, their years of study would be affected if there is no job for for them.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman Imo NIA 2024 BGM Planning Committee, Arc. Emmanuel A.I Kemakolam MNIA, ARCON, was elated for the hitch free professional exercise. He said the summit enabled them to contribute to the growth, performance and upliftment of the architectural profession, its wider envelopes, the building industry and the built environment.

Highlight of the occasion was the dissolution of old exco by the electoral committee and the swearing-in of the newly elected Executive conducted by the representative of the National President, NIA.

Also was issuance of Certificate of participation, unveiling of design competition amongst other programs.

The newly sworn-in Imo State NIA Executive are: Architects; Anthony Nnaemeka Ozoude FNIA (Chairman), Obinna Clinton Ogbokiri MNIA (Vice Chairman), Chinedu Iroegbulam MNIA (Secretary), Daberechi Samuel Mgbeke (Assistant Secretary), Remigius E. Muoghara MNIA (Financial Secretary), Chinwe G. Aneke (Welfare Officer), Obioma Agufuobi MNIA (Treasurer), Uchenna Eberendu MNIA (Internal Auditor), Chisom M. Akams MNIA (P.R.O), Obioma C. Amaefula MNIA (Ex Officio).