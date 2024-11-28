Ezengwori Njaba Impacts on Lives of People 

•Builds 2-Bedroom Bungalow For Septuagenarian Woman

•Rewards Ex SOLAD With Toyota Camry Car

•Gifts Woman Leader Motorcycle, Pays Hospital Bills

By Onyekachi Eze

If there is a trophy for a well represented Constituency in Imo State, under the 10th House, Njaba won’t be left out, all thanks to the House Member, Hon Chief Ebonine Benneth Ozioma Worship.

This Newspaper learnt that aside from his vibrant dispositions to law making inside the Chambers, the jolly good Fellow has also distinguished himself in the duty of Constituency representation.

The latest gesture that has endeared him to the heart of his Constituents was the official handover of a magnificent two-bedroom bungalow to Mama Benice Duru-Eboh, of Umuele, Amazano in Njaba LGA.

It was a passionate moment on Sunday, November 24, 2024 as Ezengwori Njaba handed over the keys to house to Ma Benice.

The tastefully furnished, well fenced and gated building with a lockup shop in front of the house for mama Benice, was singlehandedly built by the Njaba Lawmaker in appreciation for her motherly love and care to him from his infancy to the adult stage.

Hon Ebonine Ozioma Worship in an emotion ladened voice described the aged woman as his foster mom, who not only raised him up right from his under three months old till date, but also sheltered and fed him.

Ezengwori added that Mama Benice is a life saver, a lovely mother and woman who goes out looking for others and in all humility just like Mother Theresa of Calcutta exhibited.

“There is nothing I will give to her to quantify her love and care. She is a mummy. She cared for me as a baby from two months old. I owe her all my love and care. I ask God to bless her all the days of her life”, the Lawmaker said.

The beneficiary and others present were full of eulogies towards Ezengwori for the display of kindness and genuine appreciation.

In a related development, but in reward for steadfastness and dedication to duty, Hon. Ebonine on November 6, 2024 showered the Chairman, Ezengwori Foundation, Hon. Obikaeze Anaemem with a gift of Toyota Camry Car.

The presentation was held at the House of Assembly Complex before the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe.

Other Honorable Members present were; Johnleoba Iheoha, Kelechi Ofurum, Bernard Ozoemelam.

The immediate past Njaba Lawmaker, Hon Uju Onwudiwe, Hon Ifeanyi Oruh, Hon. Vitalis Obi Etiokwe, Hon Iyke Umeh, among others witnessed the event.

In his speech, Hon. Ebonine Ozioma Worship said, the car gift to Obikaeze was to encourage him do more good jobs as he has been doing, attributing him as a worthy Party faithful and brother.

Ezengwori added that Obikaeze worked devoted as a former Sole Administrator for Njaba LGA, hence, an act to appreciate him for all his good jobs to Njaba, Imo State and Ezengwori foundation.

Speaker Chike Olemgbe commended his Njaba Colleague, Ebonine for living up to expectations and for remembering to reward loyalty and due diligence.

Hon Uju Onwudiwe prayed that Ezengwori would do more than she did, adding that already, he has started on good footing.

Hon Ifeanyi Oruh (Commissioner for rural development)and Iyke Umeh (APC State Organising Secretary) was glad that the products of APC are making the Governor proud.

Etiokwe in blessing the car was grateful that Obikaeze’s selfless services finally paid off. However he asked that the lawmaker sustains the tempo in representing Njaba well.

The car beneficiary, Hon. Obikaeze was elated that he pledged to keep the ball rolling to the best of his ability.

As if that was not enough, the jovial Ezengwori Njaba further gifted the Foundation’s woman leader, Mrs. Theresa with a motorcycle to aid her move around, rather than trekking.

The handover of the motorcycle was performed by the Chairman, Ezengwori Foundation.

Apart from these, feelers have it that Ebonine before now has been known for his high sense of generosity and jovialty.

Currently, it was learnt that he frequently pays hospital bills of Njaba Constituents as well as support them academically and in petty businesses.

It is worthy of note to record that Ezengwori Foundation is aimed at alleviating people’s suffering, especially the less privileged in the society, as well as the empowerment of youths.