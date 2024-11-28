Ahead of 2027 Imo Guber: OZOPOLF National Leader Charlvon drums support for Uzodimma

…hosts Exclusive Dinner for Patrons

In a bid to strategize and reinforce their agenda to produce the next Governor of Imo State from Owerri Zone extraction, the Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum (OZOPOLF) successfully hosted its annual “Patrons’ Dinner 2024” on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The event, which was held at the palatial Owerri Civic Center Mansion of the OZOPOLF National Leader, Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon), brought together Patrons from the nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Owerri Zone.

The nine LGAs—Aboh-Mbaise, Ahiazu-Mbaise, Ezinihitte-Mbaise, Ngor-Okpala, Ikeduru, Mbaitoli, Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, and Owerri West—are collectively rallying to ensure that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor in 2027 emerges from Owerri Zone.

Speaking at the event, Prince Charles Amadi expressed immense satisfaction in witnessing the active participation of OZOPOLF Patrons and emphasized the significance of the dinner in keeping them involved in the group’s activities.

“This dinner serves as a reminder that OZOPOLF is still very much alive. Over the years, we have grown into a formidable political structure committed to ensuring that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor comes from Owerri Zone in 2027,” he declared.

Amadi reiterated Governor Uzodimma’s endorsement of the Charter of Equity, which stipulates a rotational zoning arrangement for the governorship.

“After Owerri Zone, the position will rotate to Okigwe Zone and then return to Orlu Zone. We are confident in the Governor’s commitment to this pledge Amadi stated. And that we shall continue to support the Governor’s administration.

While reaffirming his personal vow not to run for the governorship seat, Charlvon disclosed that OZOPOLF has expanded its reach globally, establishing chapters across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

He emphasized that this international presence is aimed at mobilizing Ndi-Owerri Zone in the diaspora to support the 2027 governorship agenda.

Amadi commended the OZOPOLF Secretary General, Barr. Kingsley Ononuju, Ekwedashike , for his efforts in creating awareness by mobilizing and consolidating support across the continents for the Governorship project.

The National Leader of OZOPOLF went on to call on the people of Owerri Zone to stand firmly behind the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma. Prince Amadi emphasized the governor’s unwavering commitment to the development of the zone and his pledge to support an Owerri Zone candidate to succeed him in 2027.

He noted that Governor Uzodimma’s administration has laid a solid foundation of progress, which the Owerri Zone must consolidate by working in unity and ensuring continuity in leadership.

Prince Charls Amadi assured that an Owerri Zone governor would continue to build and perfect the enduring legacies of Governor Uzodimma.

Prince Charls Amadi acknowledged the critical role of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s endorsement in ensuring that an Owerri Zone candidate emerges as the next governor of Imo State. He highlighted that the governor’s support for this vision demonstrates his commitment to equity and fairness, fostering a sense of belonging across the state. Prince Amadi stressed that Uzodimma was a man of his words and his backing is not only a strategic advantage but also a unifying force that strengthens the zone’s aspirations.

He called on stakeholders and political leaders from Owerri Zone to rally around this vision, emphasizing that their collective resolve and the governor’s endorsement are pivotal to its fruition.

He urged the people to remain loyal and steadfast, noting that the opportunity to produce the next governor bears witness to Uzodimma’s inclusivity and commitment to equitable leadership in Imo State.

Barr. Kingsley Ononuju (Ekwedashike) while affirming the National leaders speech said “We are no longer joking; we are moving forward, united and focused to secure power for Owerri Zone in 2027,” Our blue print is top notch. Shortly after, he rolled out the names of the patrons.

Other prominent leaders, including Prince Marcon Nlemigbo and Prince Lemmy Akakem, stressed the importance of remaining united and supportive of Governor Uzodimma’s administration to achieve their collective goal. “Only one person from Owerri Zone will emerge as the candidate, and we must all rally behind that individual,” Nlemigbo stated.

Chief Barr. Willie Amadi, a prominent figure from Owerri Municipal, and key proponent of the Imo Harmony Project (IHP), was present at the express invitation of the leadership of OZOPOLF.

During the meeting, he commended Prince Charlvon, the National Leader of OZOPOLF, for his unwavering commitment to ensuring the emergence of a governor of Owerri Zone extraction in 2027.

In his address, Chief Willie emphasized the importance of fostering unity among all socio-political organizations advocating for the Owerri Zone governorship agenda.

He suggested that OZOPOLF regular engagement is strategic and should be extended to other organizations preaching the same gospel to align their efforts together for optimum result in 2027 for a win win, he emphasized.

Chief Willie reiterated that the fundamental consensus among the people of Owerri Zone is that the next governor of Imo State must come from their region.

Chief Obinna Nshirim, a former Commissioner in Imo State and a prominent figure from Owerri Zone, described the gathering as a meeting of esteemed patrons.

He passionately appealed for unity and reflection, urging that the events of the past that didn’t favour us should be put behind us in order to capture the future goals.

“Let us continue to do our best and remain steadfast,” Nshirim said. “We should try again and again until we succeed. I encourage many governorship aspirants from the Owerri Zone to step forward. Even if their number reaches 100, it will make the race more engaging and competitive. We are part of the ruling party, and we must embrace the path of destiny and predestination.”

Adding a spiritual dimension, Rev. Dr. Simeon Chima Nwulu, a cleric from Ezinihitte-Mbaise, commended the OZOPOLF leadership and urged Ndi-Owerri Zone to embrace unity of purpose.

“Victory requires a collective spirit. I pledge my unwavering support for the 2027 Owerri Zone governorship agenda,” he declared.

“As we approach the 2027 Imo Governorship election, I remain steadfast in my support for the Owerri Zone Gubernatorial Agenda,” Rev. Simeon affirmed.

Meanwhile, the cleric, Rev. Chima, pledged his support for the current administration in Imo State.

Other notable speakers at the inaugural dinner included; Hon Ugochukwu Nnawuihe, Hon Ray Emeana, who doubles as organizing Secretary.

The event recognized prominent Patrons and leaders from the nine LGAs:

From OWERRI NORTH:

Prince Lemmy Akakem

Sir Ambrose Ejiogu

Sir Martins Agbaso

Chief Henry Njoku

DIG Alex Opara

Sir Jude Ejiogu,

Barr.Uche Anozie (Home Base), and other leaders of OZOPOLF.

From OWERRI WEST:

Hon. Levi Oguike

Chief Victor Murakor

Sir Goddy Osuji

Commodore Ogechi Osuagwu

Prof Eugene Opara

Sir Foster Duru

Chief C.Y Amako

Barr.CJ Ihemedu

Dr. Mrs Obiageri Oguzie, and other leaders of OZOPOLF.

From IKEDURU:

Chief Barr. Denwigwe (SAN)

Air Vice Marshall Francis Opara

Chief Dozle Ononiwu

Sir Johnbull Nwiwu

Sir Pauly Ubeche

Prof. Amadioha Anderson

Hon engr obinna Nsirim

Chief Abay Jobbar Chris,

Hon.Johnleoba Iheoha, and other leaders of OZOPOLF.

From MBAITOLI:

Chief Marcon Niemigbo

Chief Leo-Stan Ekeh

Gen. Chikwe Sunday Rtd

Prince Ugo Sly Nwachukwu

Prince Azu Uwandu

General Nicolas Rogers Rtd

Chief D.M Agugbuo

Dr. Victor Onukwugha

Okenze Obinna

From NGOR-OKPALA:

Chief Ethelbert Okere

Chief Sir. George Eche

Chief Sam Anukam

Okenze Emmy Nkwota

Chief Kenneth Nwokwa

From OWERRI MUNICIPAL:

Chief Engr. Charles Ngoka

Hon. Sir Amanze George Williams

Justice B.A. Njemanze (Rtd)

Barr. Sam Ozurumba Ejiogu

Hon Ernest Ibejiako (Nwanda)

Prof. Onyewuchi Oguoma

Chief Henry Eze Uba

Barr.Willie Amadi, who on came invitation.

From ABOH MBAISE:

Pharm. Stanley Emegwara

DIG Hillary Opara (Rtd)

Engr. Barr Success Akagburuonye

Dr. Patrick Ekeji

Chief Charles Ogu

Chief Vitalis Onuoha

From AHIAZU MBAISE:

Dr. Ray Ihuoma

Chief Sir Eddy Nwoko

Chief Ekeanyanwu Sebastine

Rt. Hon.Barr. Noel Agwuocha

Comr. Francis Ezenwata

Air Commodore Gbujie Peter (Rtd)

Chief Paully Obasi.

From EZINIHITTE MBAISE:

H.E.Lady Ada Okwuonu

Okenze James Oduocha

Chief Basil Ogwunga

Prince Ikem Unegbu

Chief Hillary Eke

Dr Osuagwu Chukwuemeka

Rev. Dr. Simeon Chima Nwulu,

Chief Raphael Onyekachi Maduako, and others.

The 2024 Patrons’ Dinner served as a resounding call to action for the people of Owerri Zone says Prince Charlvon and that with God on our side, resources won’t be a challenge at all.

All we need now is unity, strategy and international

support, OZOPOLF is poised to achieve its ambition of producing Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor in 2027.

The event can be described though as ozopolf patrons inaugural dinner briefing but rather a momentous leadership signature gathering towards the 2027 Imo Guber elections.