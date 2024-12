Willie Amadi Celebrates 62 Years, Directs How He Should Be Buried

“TODAY, AS I GRACEFULLY MARK MY 62 YEARS OF HAPPY AND ACCOMPLISHED LIFE ON EARTH, I ALSO MARK MY DEATH.

I RETURN ALL ADORATION TO GOD AND ALL THOSE WHO MADE THIS JOURNEY LIGHT AND SMOOTH FOR ME SO FAR. SO WHENEVER IT PLEASES OUR CREATOR TO RECALL ME HOME, PLEASE HONOR ME, BY INDULGING MY DEATH WISHES, TO WITH:

1. THERE MUST BE NO CONDOLENCE VISIT TO MY FAMILY BEFORE MY INTERMENT, AS I SHALL BE LAID TO REST, WITHIN 24HRS IF I DIE WITHIN JURISDICTION, STARK NAKED, AFTER IMMERSING MY BODY IN MY SWIMMING POOL FOR 10 MINUTES AND TAKING ME STRAIGHT TO MY ALREADY PREPARED BEAUTIFUL TOMB OPPOSITE THE SWIMMING POOL AND TO BE OBSERVED STRICTLY BY MY FAMILY MEMBERS.

2. THERE SHALL BE A 2-DAY NON-STOP LAVISH PARTY FOLLOWED IMMEDIATELY BY A THANKSGIVING SERVICE. THE FUNDS FOR THE ACTIVITIES IS SECURED BY FCMB TRUSTEES PLC WHO ARE ALSO EXECUTORS TO MY WILL DEPOSITED AT THE PROBATE REGISTRY, PROBATE DIVISION OF THE HIGH COURT OF IMO STATE.

3. BETHREN, SINCE LIFE IS A CANDLE IN THE WIND. LIVE WELL. BE HAPPY. HELP OTHERS AND PREPARE TO RETURN TO YOUR CREATOR ANYTIME

FINALLY, I BEG YOU ALL TO CELEBRATE WITH ME WHILE I AM ALIVE AND LEAVE ME ALONE WHEN I DIE.

HIS GRACE HAS BEEN SUFFICIENT !

Willie Amadi”.