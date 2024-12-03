Imo Lawmaker, Osuoha Exposes Health Risks In Displaying Plastic Bottled Liquid Under Sun

•As House Of Assembly Adopts Motion

By Onyekachi Eze

A Lawmaker of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Ohaji/Egbema Constituency, Hon Francis Uzoma Osuoha, has raised alarm over numerous health hazards posed by the exposure of all sort of plastic drinks under the sun.

This behavior, he said, is one of the major cause of cancer and other deadly ailments prevalent in the society.

Raising his concern through a motion he moved at the plenary session of November 28, 2024, Osuoha submitted that displaying plastic bottles in a high temperature especially under a scorching sun releases harmful substances into the water or drinks.

“Whereas the exposure of plastic bottled drinks to sunlight discharges heavy metals into the liquid thereby deteriorating the quality of its liquid content;

“Aware that plastic bottles (polythene terephthalate) are susceptible to degradation under high temperature, potentially releasing contaminants into the liquid, especially with the common practice of local stores that leave bottled drinks exposed to sunlight for sampling before trading;

“Very important to note that the highest carcinogenic risk in all brands of plastic bottled drinks occurs after a period of exposure; and the level of cancer related cases of patients since the production of consumable drinks in plastic bottles are now on the alarming rate”, the motion reads.

Hon Osuoha posited that water being a source of life should be optimally be safeguarded and ensure it is healthy for consumption.

Sequel to this, the Ohaji/Egbema representative enlightened the Members that through the World Health Organization findings, if bottled or sachet water are displayed for so long under the sunlight, it leaches harmful chemicals into the water, and when consumed will give a negative result.

Hence, he advocated that Imo State residents should be fully aware of the inherent dangers such negligence might cause.

Osuoha buttressed that the motion was aimed at ensuring that all shops, stores, Warehouses or related outlets that deal on such plastic bottled water or sachet water would stop sampling the products in a hot sun, but under a cool temperature.

Adding, he opined that some States have already started putting it into practice.

Giving his personal experience, Eze Buguma as fondly called narrated that he confirmed that hypothesis with the bottle water he bought, and after several hours of keeping it under the Sun, the taste changed to worst like a raw chemical.

Speaking further, he said, some chemicals used in the manufacturing of plastic bottles and sachets like the endocrime, antimony, and other harmful substances deposits easily after heated up by Sun.

“If these chemicals deposits itself into the water packaged with the bottles due to the UV, it becomes hazardous to health.

“Even the medical experts have not disclosed the exact causes of cancer, but trust me, some of these careless practices could be one”, he said.

However, Hon Osuoha called on the Consumer Protection Council, CPC, through the Ministry of Health to embark on enlightenment campaign to educate the public, especially traders.

He expressed optimism that the CPC taskforce is enough to carryout the implementation process where defaulters would be made to face the Law, even though it is for their safety.

Hon Clinton Amadi representing Owerri Municipal in support to the motion described it as a call safeguarding human life.

He averred, “The ignorant act of traders can be posing health hazards to customers without them knowing it and the action is rampant in shops, streets and warehouse with the aim of displaying their goods for potential customers. People should be wary about their health”.

Hon Kingsley Ozurumba of Isu State Constituency hinted more on proper sensitization to Imo State residents.

Ozurumba extended his submission by urging the National Orientation Agency on information dissemination, more so with how they handle edibles.

Following the outpouring contributions by Members, the House resolved that an enlightenment programme as a matter of urgency be organized by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information/ National Orientation Agency and Consumer Protection Council (CPC) to sensitize the dealers and the general public on the health danger of such exposure of plastic bottled drinks to sun and to fashion out a proactive measure to put an end to it.