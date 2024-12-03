Imo Agog As Isu Son Wins Mister Grand Competition

….Set To Represent Nigeria In Philippines

The entire Imo State is agog today as a son of Isu, in Nwangele Local Government Area of the State Great-Emmanuel Chukwuka Enwereji has emerged winner of Mister Grand Nigeria 2024, held at Imo State Council For Arts and Culture, Owerri, on November 22nd, 3024.

With his emergence, Enwereji will hence represent Nigeria at the Mister Grand International, scheduled to hold in Philippines in March, 2025.

Enwereji, a student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who hails from Mbazu Ibeomaekwe in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, outcompeted several other contestants in the prestigious event organized by Fierce Model Management.

Emergence as Mister Grand Nigeria 2024 is not a mean feat. It is a thing of pride that Enwereji came tops in the competition. It is indeed not an easy achievement at all. He is a lucky one whom God has blessed with the prestigious emergence as the winner of the coveted first position at the event.

He achieved that feat due to his personal determination to make a mark in life. He, no doubt, is a courageous young man who employs his scarce time in meaningful engagements, both in academics and in other fields of life endeavours. No wonder he has equally performed excellently academically.

Kudos to Great-Emmanuel Chukwuka Enwereji, as he has done his Institution, FUTO, his Community, Mbazu Ibeomaekwe, his Local Government, Isu, his state, Imo, proud for winning the Mister Grand Nigeria contest and to represent Nigeria at the Philippines in March, 2025. In likewise, the expectation is that he is going to make Nigeria proud at the International scene.

Great-Emmanuel Chukwuka Enwereji is also a pride to his parents, siblings, his peers, associates, admirers friends and well wishers. With this feat of winning the Mister Grand Nigeria 2024 contest, the sky is not just his limit but his stepping stone to greater heights and wonderful achievements in life.

It is a thing of joy that our own son from Mbazu Ibeomaekwe, Isu LGA of Imo State came tops in the competition, where several highly talented and competent youths competed along with him. He exhibited rabid strength, unbridled determination and spartan precision and supersonic drive. He is indeed a worthy son of Imo State.

His victory at the prestigious competition should be appreciated by both Governments at all levels, corporate organizations and individuals, in order to encourage him to achieve greater heights.

I am cock sure that Great-Emmanuel Chukwuka Enwereji will make us all proud at the end of the Mister Grand International competition in Philippines, come March, 2025.