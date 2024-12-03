Uzodimma’s Exploits In Water Sector, Exhilarating, Says Imo Commissioner, Ogwuegbu

•As He Warns Against Open Defecation

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been commended for his numerous exploits towards the possible revamping and distribution of portable water supply to the public.

The eulogy was extended by the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu, while briefing newsmen on Friday, November 29, 2024, in his Secretariat office, Owerri.

The Commissioner noted that Uzodimma has paid immense attention to the water sector since his assumption of office in 2020.

Barr. Ogwuegbu disclosed that one of the first steps of the governor looking into the review of the water law, WASH sextir and available means of ensuring that Ndi Imo gets an accessible clean water running in their domain.

Adding that the first place visited by governor Uzodimma in 2020 after his swearing-in was the Otammiri Water works.

Ogwuegbu pointed out that Otammiri is not only an Owerri facility, but also cuts across Egbeada, Orji, Egbu, and neighbouring locations, which was built by the Late Sam Mbakwe in 1986.

According to Ozo Ogwuegbu, regrettably, the mega water facility was abandoned by past governments only to be receiving attention under the administration of Uzodimma.

Further reeling out on efforts so far, he said most of the Staff of the Water Ministry have been undergoing trainings and retrainings so as to get acquitted with WASH policies and procedures.

Said he, “Institutional frameworks and reforms to making the agency independent has been the cardinal roles with total

overhauling of equipments at the otammiri water works”.

While he reiterated that the goal of the Uzodimma’s led administration towards getting the place functional, the Commissioner said, all are targetted to best global practices.

He notified the Journalists that reticulation lines in Owerri were destroyed by road constructions and other intrusive actions of past regimes. However, hope heightened as he assured that moves are in place to laying new pipelines for reticulation.

Ozo Ogwuegbu charged Imolites to be grateful to the governor for the thought-out plans, stressing that in the entire Nigeria, Otammiri has the best equipments as well as laboratories for water testing.

Commenting further, the Water Resources Commissioner hinted that another laudable move is the declaration of zero open defecation and indiscriminate faecal liquid in Imo State.

Sequel to this, he said, arrangement is in progress towards setting up toilet facilities in public places across the state, saying that the venture would be under Public-Private-Partnership.

Supporting the move, Ogwuegbu revealed that establishing a central sewage system for diaposing of faecal liquid is underway to avoid contamination of water bodies.

To this end, he admitted that most ailments are traceable to poor hygienic practices, hence, the call for all hands to be on deck in support to the government’s initiatives.

Commissioner Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu also called on Imolites to protect any government facilities sited in their communities, rather than vandalizing or carting them away.

Other text of his press briefing reads;

“Refreshing Memories of Gov. Uzodimma’s Giant Strides in Imo State WASH Sector Since 2020

By Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu

“The administration of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, since taking office in 2020, has been transformative, particularly in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector. With a vision of improving access to safely managed water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for Imo State’s population, Governor Uzodimma has continued to commit significant resources and efforts towards the revitalization and maintenance of the state’s water and sanitation infrastructure. He has also embarked on strengthening of WASH institutions through various reforms in policies, institutional strengthening and regulatory framework. As we look back over the past four years and more, it is clear that the milestones are not just ambitious but have had lasting and realistic impacts on the daily lives of Imo citizens and residents.

“Complete Reactivation of Water Supply and Sanitation at the Imo State Secretariat Complex (2020). In a bold move to restore the state’s public water system, Governor Uzodimma’s administration undertook the comprehensive reactivation of the water supply and sanitation system at the popular Imo State Secretariat Complex, which had been abandoned since 2013. The scheme has increased civil servants and official holders’ access to safely managed water.

“Turnaround Maintenance of Otamiri Headworks (2021):

In 2021, Governor Uzodimma’s administration carried out a massive rehabilitation /overhaul of the Otamiri Headworks, a key surface water source for the state. Otamiri Waterworks (which now has state-of-the-art physiochemical and bacteriology laboratories for water analysis, testing, and treatment) was originally constructed by the former governor of Imo state, the late Chief Sam Mbakwe (1979-1983) at the total cost of $34.7 million, but was officially commissioned on Friday 16 May 1986 by Navy Captain Alison Amaechina. Years later, the same Otamiri Treatment Plant degenerated into a site for open grazing and open defecation as a result of poor maintenance, maladministration and abandonment. Yes, the site became an open defecation and open grazing site in 2019 until the Governor Hope Uzodimma returned it to a standard water treatment plant with installed capacity of 60 million litres of safe water daily. Otamiri Headworks was the first public facility Governor Uzodimma visited upon assuming office.

The first tenure of the Shared Prosperity Government saw the turnaround rehabilitation of the waterworks which included the construction of perimeter block fence, procurement of laboratory equipments and reagents, a replacement of 26 year-old 6 numbers vertical turbine pumps with modern digital vertical turbine pumps and accessories, installation of insertion meters to measure daily quantity of raw water abstraction from Otamiŕi River and corresponding consumers, rehabilitation of the low-lift and the high-lift pumping stations, among other crucial rehabilitation works. Some of the key activities include: 1) repairs of water pipelines, provision of an engineering workshop and procurement of its tools. 2) Two(2) KM internal road networks was constructed for the waterworks, Stready internet access was provided to enhance real-time online water quality testing, analysis, surveillance, monitoring and solar streetlights were also installed at strategic locations within the treatment plants, and the dilapidated staff quarters were rehabilitated among others. This overhaul ensured a reliable and sustainable water supply for the Headworks, which houses several critical government offices. Indeed, Governor Uzodimma did the first major rehabilitation of the waterworks after 28 years of despair. In 2022, Imo State was awarded a certificate as a Utility of the Future (UoF) by the World Bank.

“Recognitions from local and international bodies highlight Governor Uzodimma’s commitment in restoring and maintaining the dignity of WASH sector to enhance the state’s ability to provide clean water to its growing population.

“Expansion of Sanitation Facilities across the State (2021):

Recognizing the need for better sanitation in the state, the administration of Governor Uzodimma constructed over 15 sanitation facilities across three zones of Imo State in 2021. This initiative not only improved public health but also contributed to the reduction of open defecation, thereby enhancing the overall hygiene of communities across the state.

“The same 2021, the Uzodimma administration built more than 75 solar-powered water boreholes in Owerri North, Owerri West, and Ngor-Okpala LGAs as part of continuous efforts to enhance rural communities’ access to water.

“Rehabilitation of Key Water Schemes: A Priority for Rural Communities (2020-2024)

Another essential component of Governor Uzodimma’s Development Agenda on WASH has been the restoration of the current water systems. Numerous rural water schemes are currently undergoing revitalization. These include the restoration of the water schemes at Imo State University, Orji, Oleme-Amaifeke, Eluama Orlu, Amiri, Ubomiri, Dikenafai, Oguta, and Eke Nguru. Of these projects, three are nearing completion. These vital projects when completed will increase access to water supply, sanitation and hygiene services in both urban and rural regions. In the heart of the Governor is Imo State University Water Scheme, where reticulation systems have being completed to service both male and female hostel. At the time of this publication, many students and even though the IMSU Water Scheme is receiving a facelift, many students, staff and management of the school have improved access to WASH services, all thanks to His Excellency!

“WASH PIR: Policies, Institutional Strengthening, Regulatory Framework, and Capacity Building (2022-2024)

Significant progress is being made by His Excellency’s administration to institutionalize WASH practices. The administration has developed guidelines and a plan for baseline evaluation for the Nigeria Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (NG-SURWASH) programme in 2022 and 2023. Through His Excellency’s sustainable reform, the Imo Water Law No 42 of 2019 and the Imo WASH Policy of 2019 are undergoing a comprehensive review. The reform in the PIR is expected to strengthen the capacity of the agencies and their staff in the WASH sector, thereby increasing access to water, sanitation and hygiene services for the benefits of Imo population.

“As part of Clean Nigeria Campaign (CNC), the government trained more than 2,700 youths in 27 local government areas on the value of using toilets. This initiative empowered Imo youths to become ambassadors of WASH within their communities, contributing to the ongoing efforts to improve public health.

Currently, the state government through the Ministry of Water Resources is prioritizing the eradication of open defecation in line with the Presidential Executive Order on Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.

We are aware that Ezinihitte Local Government Area achieved the landmark status of being declared Open Defecation Free. This tangible milestone is serving as a trustworthy blueprint for other LGAs in the state to undergo the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) process for similar recognition. All Thanks to Onwa Oyoko!

The state government has initiated workable partnerships with private sector stakeholders to construct inclusive, gender-friendly, and climate-resilient toilet facilities in public places. These efforts are part of a statewide rollout aimed at addressing sanitation gaps in schools, markets, motor parks, and other critical locations.

“Development partners including USAID, OPS-WASH, and World Bank are among the key international stakeholders with whom the state government through its Ministry of Water Resources has consistently interacted. These engagements have made it easier to exchange information and gather resources in order to declare Imo State free of open defecation.

Sustaining Progress and Ensuring Impacts

While we may consider these outstanding accomplishments, it is crucial to say that Imo State Government through the Ministry of Water Resources and its agencies is not resting on its oars. Governor Uzodimma has ambitious but realistic plans for the state’s water, sanitation and hygiene. The groundwork has been established for the WASH sector in Imo to continue growing, with long-term solutions that will enhance public health, safety and quality of life. The accomplishments and potentials of His Excellency’s administration in WASH show an unwavering commitment to the welfare of all Imo citizens as well as to the development of WASH infrastructure and the PIR. It is, therefore, but frankly obvious that the progresses made in this sector between 2020 and 2024 will continue to be a sustainable source of optimism and development as Imo State looks to the future with a renewed hope!

Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu,

Commissioner for Water Resources writes from Owerri, Imo State”.