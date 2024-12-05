Imo Civil Service Boils Over Service Extension; As Perm Secs, Directors Sit Tight

By Okey Alozie

Economic Financial Crime Commission and other Anti-grant Agencies will soon visit Imo State to arrest some culprits who have allegedly stayed longer than necessary in the state civil service.

Report has it that some workers in government establishments especially at ministry of lands and government house still stay tight in office after their retirement, and this is now generating crisis in the system.

A female Director in the ministry of Lands as we were told retired months ago and refused to vacate office for the younger ones to take over.

The woman whose names is withheld for obvious reasons is in charge of Accounts Department and after her retirement, she refused to hand over.

Her sitting tight in office made those who supposed to take over from her to raise eyebrow.

Information revealed that the woman in question assumed duty to act as a Perm. Sec. in the ministry of lands when the substantive Perm. Sec. was under interdiction.

The woman in question as we gathered dared the state government and continued to work in her office despite the circular that has stopped extension of service in Imo State.

She has been accused of collecting the N1m impress that come to the office.

Aggrieved staff of the ministry are now crying loud and complaining bitterly against this female Director. The aggrieved workers from all indications want her to go since she has retired from the civil service.

Our source revealed that she officially retired on October 15 2024 but refused to bow out of office instead she remained in office to cause confusion and to wicked the junior ones that will take over from her.

It was alleged that why she is still in Office is because of the one Million naira impress that is given to the ministry.

In the same vein, some Perm. Secs. at government House and other government establishments are said to have retired but refused to go. Their sitting tight syndrome has come to alarming rate and as a result the concerned citizens of Imo State want governor Hope Uzodinma to intervene and punish those who retired and refused to go out of the system before they put the civil service in danger light.

It was further reported that those who over stay in office commit a lot of fraud and the labour union is against this practice