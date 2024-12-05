Myke Ikoku Disassociates Self From Any 2027 Governorship Project For Now

The renowned Business Mogul and Entrepreneur, chairman of All seasons Group,Evang Myke Ikoku has categorically disassociated himself from any ploy to link his person to any prospective Aspirant who is eyeing Imo Douglas house in 2027 at this time.

He made his position known while fielding questions from Journalists over the weekend in Abuja. He emphasised that it is too early in the day to start a 2027 ambition when there’s a Governor who was recently elected for another 4year term, who obviously needs the assistance of all well meaning imolites to succeed, as Imo belongs to us all.

Evang. Ikoku condemned such show of desperation and gross insensitivity by those who have not contributed anything to the growth of Imo State in the past or present but are busy hustling to lead Imo in 2027, when our the dearly needs everybody to come on board to save our dear Imo State from socioeconomic collapse.

He also reiterated that he’s still a member and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and therefore enjoined his party faithfuls to disregard anybody attempting to associate him with any phantom political quest, adding that when the time for politics comes he will play his usual altruistic role to make sure Imo gets better, through a well thought out leadership recruitment process, which has eluded the State tate for too long.

The Media and Entertainment mogul further counseled the Press not to deviate from their role of nation building through objective dissemination of information.