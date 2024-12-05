Njaba Lawmaker, Ezengwori Gets Constituents Teary

.. As He Declares Free Education For Children Of 4 Vigilante Operatives Killed By Unknown Gunmen

By Onyekachi Eze

The People of Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State were teary and deeply emotional on Friday, November 29, 2024, as the remains of their beloved gallant sons murdered by unknown gunmen were laid to rest in their respective compounds.

It could be recalled that the entire Imo State, especially Njaba residents were shocked with the news of the killing of four vigilante security operatives on July 7, 2024.

The four men named; Stanley Orjiwuru, Tochukwu Opara, Chigozie Onwuneme,

Emeka Iwuala, were sent to their early graves by unknown gunmen on the said July 7 while carrying out their duties in Umuaka.

It was also gathered that a young girl lost her life same day from stray bullets during the unfortunate ceasefire.

The deceased men hailed from Umuezikeoha in Uba-Umuaka, Njaba LGA.

Months passed, the Communities in joint sponsorship of the House of Assembly Member, Hon. Ebonine Benneth Ozioma Worship, Njaba LGA Executive Chairman, Hon. Vitalis Obi, and others gave the gallant men officers a befitting funeral.

The funeral Mass was held for their peaceful repose at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Umuaka.

Thereafter, each family proceeded with the interment in their individual homes.

Pathetically, the Lawmaker representing Njaba State Constituency, Hon. Chief Ebonine Benneth Ozioma Worship through his Foundation declared a free education scholarship for the Children of the bereaved fathers.

Ezengwori Njaba in his speech regretted the untimely demise of the men, pointing out that as a way of honoring them, he will take up the responsibility of training their children to any level of education they chose.

The Lawmaker also announced that part of his reasons for doing so was to alleviate the suffering of their poor mothers and families.

He said, one of the ways of acknowledging the good works their fathers did for the security of Njaba LGA is by awarding Scholarships, and ensuring that they do not stop half way in their academic pursuit.

Ezengwori Njaba wept while condoling the bereaved families, even as he asked them to take solace in God.

In a special way, the Philanthropic Lawmaker pleaded for peace and serenity, adding that life is sacred and as such should be safeguarded by all, and not cutting another person’s life short.

Other dignitaries that were present including Rt. Hon. Chuma Nnaji and others extolled Ezengwori for the charity work he is known for, especially towards the promotion of humanity.