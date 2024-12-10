Shocker; Security Personnel Discover Shallow Graves In Okigwe, As Notorious Bandit, Gentle, Flushed Out

Troops of Nigerian security forces have made some ridiculous discoveries while carrying out clearance security operation in Aku community, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The community has been under siege of bandits for sometime, leading to its desertion by the villagers, as a result of unwholesome activities of the bandits which includes; killings, kidnappings, armed robberies, maiming, destruction of properties and sundry inhuman activities.

During the operation, troops discovered shallow graves where the bandits, allegedly led by one Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, popularly known as Gentle buries their victims who are murdered for various unspecified reasons.

Also discovered by troops were various shrines allegedly used by Temple and his gang leaders to administer oaths of secrecy on members of the community and intending members of the criminal gang, as well as a Courts where he executes judgement/jungle justice and cells where victims and “suspects are detained.

He was alleged to have sacked a family from their mansion, took it over and uses apartments in the building for the above “administrative departments”

Fielding questions from newsmen during inspection of the operation, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Usman Lawal said they embarked on the clearance operation in the Aku general area, so law abiding members of the community could have peace and be able to celebrate Christmas and new year.

He lamented that the bandits who claim to be freedom fighters have been engaging in all manners of criminalities and also wanton destruction of properties, including Churches, Schools, private residents of people.

He disclosed that they removed all the metal windows of a Catholic Church and school they vandalized and uses the metal as fragments in their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which they detonate, to deter troops from accessing their location.

Lawal promised that the shallow graves will be dug for the death bodies to be exhumed, possibly identified and handed over to the relatives for proper burial.

“You have seen the general evil that is perpetrated against this community vandalization of schools, churches. This kind of evil activities will not be allowed to continue. We will try and defend these people, especially now that we are preparing for the yuletide celebrations”.

On the arrests made, Lawal said, “We have made several arrests, which I will not reveal now. Several people have been arrested, but we are interrogating them, to ascertain their level of culpability, for appreciate prosecution.

Adding his voice, Imo State Commissioner of Police (CP) Aboki Danjuma said the security Chiefs in the state, including officials of the state government embarked on a visit to their troops in Aku, to assess the operation, adding that from what they have seen, the operation was progressing smoothly, as according to him, the operation is a joint operation of all security agencies in the state.

“Their operation has been superb. They succeeded. So many arrests have been made, so many clearance carried out. As you witnessed, we visited their Court where they pass judgement and execute jungle justice, also their detention center. We have also seen some shallow graves where they burry their victims”.

Also contributing, the Chief Security Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma, General Joseph Ogbonna (Rtd) said the state government was in full collaboration with the security agencies by providing them logistics and incentives, to make sure the aims and objectives of the operation is achieved.

He urged the people of Aku to take advantage of the joint security clearance operation to come back, take back their community and collaborate with security agents to ensure success of the operation and return of peace and economic prosperity to their community.