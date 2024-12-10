Tochil Group Partners Foreign Investors For Automobile Solar Assembling Plant In Nigeria 

•Maps Out Plans For Modernized Agriculture, Education Sponsorship To Over 1000 Youths

By Onyekachi Eze

Concerned over the welfare of Nigerians and in a special way of giving back to the society, a globally recognized brand and a conglomerate, the “Tochil Group” has made another signature move by attracting foreign investors to Nigeria.

This adds up to the brand’s decades of impactful existence and contributions to the nation’s economic, social and infrastructural growth.

The Chairman of TOCHIL GROUP, Ambassador Dr. Tochil Nwaneri while speaking to Journalists in Owerri, the Imo State Capital on Sunday, December 8, 2024 with his foreign partners, said, he embarked on the mission to add to the growth and development of Nigerians.

He opined that as an Ambassador and a diplomat, he had travelled extensively and had met with different people in different sectors.

Adding that currently, he decides to come with his partners from Australia, Hong Kong, and China to enable them ascertain the numerous opportunities in Nigeria for a better investment that will benefit the citizenry.

Amb. Tochil disclosed that the three major investments they would focus on ranges on agriculture for food security.

Highlighting on this, Nwaneri hinted that from a general review, agric sector was yet to be tapped effectively, probably due to the low concentration.

He disclosed that the investors are ready to delve into it as well as their preparedness to invite more of the professionals from China and Australia to Nigeria for the aim of having a Modernized Agricultural practices.

On another vision, Amb. Tochil revealed that plans are underway for the conversion of his EarnWell Microfinance Bank into a Merchant Bank for ease in trading among Chinese in Nigeria and people over there.

He said, the investors had come to partner with Tochil Group to create a merchant bank which will also serve as a commercial bank.

“You know, lots of Chinese are doing businesses here in Nigeria but one of the challenges to them is the difficulty exporting and importing funds. Through the Merchant Bank, this will be adequately taken care of and will aid trade by barter system for rapid business growth”.

Speaking further, the internationally recognized diplomat said, another major concern is the aspect of education to Nigerian youths.

In addition, he submitted that through his Chinese Partners, Chinese Government will sponsor over one thousand Nigerian youths in vocational training and skills acquisition where the beneficiaries will enjoy a four year studies in China, with bursary/salaries paid to them.

Sequel to this, Amb. Tochil was hopeful that on completion of their studies, they will strengthen the bilateral relationship of both countries since one of the things they would be taught is Chinese language.

More so, the Oru East born Ambassador disclosed that another giant field he has brought investors to consider in Nigeria is the area of electric vehicles comprising LNG, CNG, and automobile assembling plant.

He said, “I visited their factories in China and I was satisfied with what I saw. I have been able to convince them that Nigeria is an open market, Nigeria needs this product, and they were able to send one of their production managers to visit. That is why they are here with me to immediately start off the arrangements and possible locations for the assembling plant.

“In fact, they have allocated over $300,000,000 for us to set up this project here in Nigeria. We have been in Abuja, Lagos and now in my home State. Imo .

They are very happy coming to Africa for the first time.

Speaking further, Nwaneri disclosed that the projects will not only bring out Nigeria name for good, but will promote employment and boost in Government Internally Generated Revenue to be realized from tax.

He said, other investors are lined up waiting for same opportunity to come which includes industrial parks, health Sector, tourism, infrastructure and others.

He added that they are open for any available State ready to partner with them especially by creating enabling environment to allow the vision thrive.

“I have done it for years, now is the time to showcase it to the country. I will bring them one by one, partners are ready, the question is, are we ready?

“I am not going to bring any unserious investor. I have done my due diligence on them, what we need now is government enabling support” he concluded.

One of the investors, Thomas Lee from Australia was elated to be in Africa for the first time.

He expressed delight on the good morals and sincerity of purpose displayed by Tochil.

Thomas Lee promised to bring in his many years of experience in agriculture into bare, by ensuring Nigeria-Australia-China partnership in Agriculture.

Also, he disclosed that for the project, 300,000 hectares of land will be considered considering its mega weight of the solar farming Modernized Agricultural park or cluster.

Some crops to be highly placed under priority according to Thomas Lee, includes rice, soyabean and palm oil.

The other investor from China, an automobile Engineer, Mr. Hao Yaming also pledged his all for the realization of the project.

Tochil Group is a large conglomerate that deals on engineering and construction, petroleum and gas resources, Enterprises, Banking and Finance, confectioneries, hospitality industry.

Above all, the Chairman of TOCHIL GROUP, Amb. Dr. Tochil Nwaneri is a household name in philanthropy, a distinguished personality with the panache for due process and transparency.