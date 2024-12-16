Again, Dr. Chima Amadi Emerges Imo Man Of The Year; 

…As Akpabio, Govs Soludo, Peter Mbah, Sonwo-Olu, Others Bag Awards

In a society where selflessness and genuine compassion for others are often overlooked, it is refreshing to come across individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving others. Dr. Chima Amadi is one such individual, whose intentional commitment towards human and community development initiatives have continued to earn him numerous accolades and recognitions, across the length and breadth of this nation.

The nation’s capacity city Abuja, was in a carnival of a sort on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, as the renowned Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Conference Center play host to unusual dignatries and exceptional Nigerians who attended the unveiling of the median edition of Nigeria Today Magazine and award ceremony – a platform created to honour outstanding and distinguished public and private Nigerians that have carved a niche for themselves in corporate governance, business, selfless community services, philanthropy, and political leadership.

The Umuekwunne, Ngor Okpala born social entrepreneur, trained human nutritionist and human development expert who have carved a niche for himself as a seasoned administrator and accomplished technocrat was ably represented at the occasion by a team of his political associates led by a former federal legislator, Rt. Hon. Ozurigbo Ugonna (OZB) alongside Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, Hon. Kingsley Echendu, and Barr. Samuel Amadi to receive the Imo Man of the Year Award by Nigeria Today Magazine in recognition of his impactful community services and transformative leadership, uncommon philanthropist, and a beacon of hope.

The event which had the Vice- President, His Excellency Sen. Kashim Shettima as the Chief Guest of Honour, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, Special Guest of Honour, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and former Senate President, His Excellency Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim as Chairman of the occasion, was a gathering of accomplished Nigerians.

Delivering the annual lecture titled: The Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Development, the Guest Lecturer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, maintained that amidst the uncertainties and apprehensions, there lies an opportunity for strategic reforms that could pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable future. By aligning these reforms with sustainable development goals and ensuring transparency and accountability, the government can chart a path towards economic prosperity that uplifts the lives of its citizens and transforms the nation as a whole.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi, Rt. Hon. Ozurigbo Ugonna who represented Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly described Amadi as a man with a bouyant heart for charity and love for humanity; who has demonstrated over the years an unwavering commitment to touching lives very positively while changing the leadership narrative through robust engagement.

In his own words; Ozurigbo stated , inter alia: “ Being here for our leader (Mazi Gburugburu), is a huge testament to what he stands for; a true Nigerian patriot, uncommon philantrophist, an avid scholar of international repute, and a humanitarian from whose heart flows the milk of human kindness.“

According to the organizers, The Outstanding Performance Awards (TOP AWARDS) 2024, aim to honor and celebrate excellence, courage, expertise, integrity, phenomenal achievements, remarkable contributions to national development, good governance, African renaissance and other arts of positive impacts to humanity.

Amadi’s recognition alongside Nigerian Senate President, H. E. Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who was honored as the Man of the Year, Prof. Charles Soludo as Governor of the Year on Infrastructural Revolution, Dr. Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State for Urban Renewal and Social Development, Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Kastina State for Technology & Innovation, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for Agro- Industrialization, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, as the Activist of the Year, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for Good Governance and Nation Building, while Her Excellency, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma , emerges First Lady of the Year respectively underscores the breadth of his influence and the universal impact of his initiatives.