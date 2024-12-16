Governor Uzodimma Celebrates 66th Birthday 

By Onyekachi Eze

December 12th every year is set aside for the celebration of a maverick politician, the Omuma, Oru East LGA born pragmatic politician, His Excellency, Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma, CON.

The Media was greeted at the early hours of Thursday, December 12th, 2024, with goodwill messages.

Both Print, electronic and new media platforms were sort after for the congratulatory messages from Family, Friends, Associates, Political Aides and loyalists.

Uzodimma’s political dozier have attained great accolades from admirers.

He represented Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone) in the National Assembly, Senate, for eight years, before luck smiled on him in 2019/2020.

He officially assumed office as Imo State Executive Governor in January 15, 2020 following a landmark Supreme Court judgement that sacked Chief Emeka Ihedioha who only governed IMO for a period of seven/eight months.

Globally known as ONWA OYOKO, the name “Uzodimma” rings a different bell to different folks.

In politics, he is idolized as a go-getter; in the Church, he is a lover of God and humanity with his Philanthropic posture.

Not forgetting in the society, Senator Hope Uzodimma is adored as a cheerful giver; an attribute that could be said to had endeared him to people.

One may not completely write off the fact that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration so far in Imo has brought in developments, especially on quality infrastructure and health.

Not forgetting the Civil Service reforms and the payment of over ten years backlog of pension and gratuities.

A feat, the senior citizens in Imo State stand the better chance to attest to.

Sequel to his sixty-six (66th) birthday anniversary, friends and well-wishers from far and near converged at the Douglas House lately on Thursday night to sing a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Chorus for the number one Imo citizen.

It will be a pleasure, therefore, to wish the Executive Governor, a blissful birthday anniversary and more years of celebration.