LGA Chairmen, Councilors May Go Home For Xmas On Empty Stomach

Except there is a magic or change of heart from the Imo State Government, elected council Chairmen and Councilors are likely to go home for the Christmas with empty stomach.

Recall that the chairmen of the 27 LGAs and their councilors were elected on September 21, 2024 and a month after sworn into office.

Trumpeta observed that since their election into offices and their subsequent Inauguration to assume duties, they are yet to be paid their full entitlements. What the councillors have been paid on two occasions was #210,000 each totaling #420,000.

While the purpose was not properly defined as it only stated for monthly allowances of October and November 2024, that of December not yet available meaning they will go home empty handed for Xmas.

Nothing has been heard about other payments like first 28 days in office, Sitting Allowances and other sundry payments they are entitled to since assuming office.

Worse still is that now the festive period is around, especially the Christmas season, the council officers as elected office holders are expected to be empowered to make reach out to their constituents at the LGA and ward levels.

Under a harmonized arrangements, it was learnt that there are some monetary benefits, including allowances due to the councillors, but information has it that such is lacking and hasn’t been paid to them till date.

Sources revealed that most of the councilors have resorted to borrowing to live above board and maintain good relationship with their people at the grassroots level. Some were spotted at the Imo House of Assembly attempting to seek financial loans from their House members to survive the festive season.

Though, it was learnt that the state government is making plans to pay the chairmen and councillors another payment before Xmas but the date is not certain yet.

With few days to Christmas and no date of payment assured, it is certain the Chairmen and Councilors may go home for the yuletide empty handed.