Imo State Assembly PASAN Ends Parliamentary Week, Launches Cultural Dance

..Honours Eminent Personalities

..As Eulogies Trail Clerk’s Sterling Attributes

By Onyekachi Eze

It could be appropriately described as the best of days for the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Imo State House of Assembly Chapter, as the first ever Parliamentary week has drawn its curtains amidst pomp and pageantry.

One may not be wrong to say that the workers at the Law Making establishment of the State were overwhelmed by the long packed programs that embodied the 2024 Parliamentary week.

This may not be unconnected to the moral, academic and physical involvements that characterized the event.

It commenced on Monday, December 9th 2024, and ended on Friday December 13, 2024.

The first day of the event was for a road walk, proceeded next day by a thanksgiving service at the IMHA Chapel. This afforded the PASAN members the rare opportunity to converge together as one family to thank God for a successful 2024 service year.

To crown it all, dignitaries from different strata graced the grand finale on Friday, December 13, 2024, at the Imo Assembly complex.

In the list were Present Lawmakers of the 10th House led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, the Minority Leader, Hon. Princewill Amuchie, the Chief Whip, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri.

Other incumbent State Lawmakers present were Honorables Innocent Ikpamezie, Ebonine Benneth Ozioma Worship, Kingsley Ozurumba, Okey Udeze, Uche Agabige, Francis Uzoma Osuoha, Chisom Ojukwu, Clinton Amadi, Kelechi Ofurum, Ikenna Ihezuo.

On the list of past State Legislators includes the former Speakers, Rt Honorables Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Paul Emeziem. Hon Lugard Osuji, the former Majority Leader was also spotted.

The event rose to crescendo with the official launching of the “Ezinwanne Cultural Dance Group”, proudly owned by the IMHA PASAN.

Earlier in his welcome address, the PASAN Chairman, Comrade Chukwuma Anya, hinted that the 2024 theme, “sustaining democracy through legislative services”, has been a burning national issue that they try to sustain at all times.

He said, PASAN is a trade union, affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress, hence they are not divorced from carrying out all policies and programs of the Union as it affects the members.

Anya commended the Chike Olemgbe House leadership for their numerous support to the Staff.

He enthused, “It is quite remarkable to mention that this is the first time Imo State Parliament (Legislature) is celebrating parliamentary week with the theme “Sustaining Democracy Through Legislative Service” and the reason may not be unconnected with the cordial working relationship between the legislature and the Executive. It may interest you to note that there is no better time and season to celebrate such a worthy occasion than this time, Imo State House of Assembly is ranking first among the thirty six (36) State Houses of Assembly in terms of conducive working environment as you all can sincerely attest to. These conditions were made possible by our dear visionary Governor Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma and we will not hesitate to thank him continuously whenever opportunity offers itself”.

Graciously, the Imo State PASAN leader expressed immense appreciation to the Clerk/Head Legislative Service for his undaunted unique roles in fostering peace and oneness among them.

“I want to unequivocally disclose that in addition to our conducive working environment, we have the best administrative management team so far in Imo State and beyond led by Barr. Mrs Chinelo Adaora Emeghara. The synergy and cordial relationship existing between the House leadership, the management, the Union PASAN” is unprecedented and second to none since the existence of Imo State Assembly courtesy of the Clerk/Head, Legislative Service”.

The Clerk, Adaora Chinelo Emeghara Esq., during her opening remarks welcomed all the guests for honoring their invitation. Her face beamed with gratitude.

The jolly fellow Clerk therefore commended the workers under PASAN as a general body, for sustaining the tempo towards effective jobs delivery, describing their unwavering support, loyalty and dedication as top notch.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, started by eulogizing governor Hope Uzodimma for bequeathing Imo State with such a magnificent, tastefully furnished Assembly complex.

According to the Ihitte/Uboma born Speaker, everything needed by the Legislators to deliver good mandate and good laws for Imo people were made available, courtesy of Uzodimma.

Speaker described Imo State House of Assembly PASAN as lovely and supportive people, pointing out that they are more than a union, but a family to them.

Olemgbe averred, “I want to commend you all for your support to Imo State House of Assembly under my leadership. I cannot fail to admit that we have a capacity Clerk in whom we are well pleased, under her guide all legislative activities of the house is moving on simultaneously”.

The Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Ernest Ibejiako (Nwa-Ndaa) observed that it was the first time of seeing members of the parliament work in synergy with PASAN.

He reflected that since 1999 they started, he was thankful to God the Assembly building did not collapse on them as Lawmakers then following the carved in and depleting structure. To this, he gave Uzodimma a kudos.

Hon Ibejiako declared that having a serene environment breeds articulated reasoning and good legislation.

On why he chose to chair the occasion, he recalled that as newly sworn in speaker back then, PASAN gave him a cheering reception.

He clearly rated Mrs Emeghara as the best Clerk since 1999 Imo State ever had.

“I have not heard anyone castigating each other, especially a staff insulting a legislator. This goes a long way to prove the unity that is still existing among them all. I’m impressed”, Ibejiako announced.

The event was heralded by the issuance of awards to deserving personalities in different categories.

The awardees were Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya, Hon. Lugard Osuji, Dr. Samuel Echefu, and the IMHA Clerk Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq.

In appreciation for the award, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, opined that coming from Imo Assembly PASAN, he would forever cherish it, even after leaving office.

He commented that for everything they as lawmakers were able to achieve legislative wise, the Parliamentary Staff contributed to the success story, given their good working relationship with them.

“PASAN has shown commitment in all aspects”, he said.

Relatively on welfare, the number two lawmaker in the State assured that the remaining years will be marked out for the welfare of the Staff, even though he charged them to sustain the good working spirit in them.

Another awardee, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, in his presentation urged them to join hands in creating a brighter future for Imo State.

Opiah acknowledged the members of the Imo State House of Assembly for their lovely legislation.

“This award reminds me of the support you gave me under my leadership as a speaker. The collaborative relationship between the legislature and the Executive speaks volumes”, said the Abacheke born politician.

Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem in his own accord described Emeghara as the overall best Clerk in Nigeria.

Adding that he saw workers that work with dignity knowing why they were employed.

Others didn’t mince words in extolling the House leadership for carrying the staff along, while also, eulogies trailed the superlative performance of the first female substantive Clerk of the Imo State House of Assembly, Adaora Chinelo Emeghara Esq.