Judiciary In Danger As Nothing Yet On Position Of Imo Chief Judge

An air of uncertainty is reigning in the Imo State Judiciary with the management and work force unsure of what the future holds for them since the National Judicial Council, NJC, asked that the Chief Judge of Imo, Chief Justice Theresa Chikeka be removed from office.

A lingering battle over the fate of Justice Chikeka had been on for a while until the NJC came with the hammer.

Trumpeta noticed that since the NJC made the pronouncement on the CJ of Imo State, nothing has been heard if she has been removed or still in office.

The state government is yet to act on the matter leaving the judiciary workers in the system in limbo of what next.

When our reporter visited the Ministry of Justice and state High Court premises in New Owerri, nothing new was noticed as no new judge has come into office and no official statement related to the new development.

A staff who sought for anonymity managed to inform Trumpeta that they staffers are waiting on the state government for a statement on the matter to know what next.

“We don’t know what is happening after the NJC pronouncement. We are waiting for the government to react on the matter to know what next. Maybe, the governor is still studying the development for necessary action. Until then, we are only playing “Siddon the Look” attitude, the judiciary worker added.

Chikeka entered into trouble when she was accused via a petition by a body of falsehood in her age declaration. Based on the petition, the Imo State House of Assembly moved into the matter to request the governor for her removal.

Apparently against the wishes of the state lawmakers, the jurist went to court to stop the motion of the House to the governor. While the court is still on with the matter, NJC came with the hard knock.

Justice Chikeka was not the only one sanctioned in the November 15th, 2024 decision of NJC. Other law officers from other states indicted in some petitions faced the hammer.