Uzodimma Happy For Okweulonu, Nnaji In APC Fold

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State last Friday in Owerri received a former stunch member of People Democratic Party (PDP),Chief Barr Chris Okewulonu into All Progressive Congress (APC) along side other notable imo politicians across the three zones of the state.

The formal declaration into APC by Chief Barr Chris Okewulonu which took place at the All Progressive Congress (APC) Party Secretariate,Okigwe Road Owerri witnessed a mammoth crowd of Okewulonu’s followers and supporters from the Six LGAs of Okigwe Zone who accompanied him and equally joined APC with their role model.

Welcoming Barr Chris Okewulonu and others into All Progressive Congress (APC) Governor Hope Uzodinma said that real political class in Imo State are coming together and commended Barr Okewulonu and other new members of the party for their bold step while assuring them of equal playing ground,irrespective of when they joined the party.

Governor Uzodinma used the occasion to appealed to Imo leaders to join hands with him in building Imo State, noted that nobody should kill in order to grab political power and assured of the protection of lives and property across the state at all times.

The Chairman of South East Governor’s forum pointed out that time has gone when APC was seen as a foreign party due to poor performance at the elections or bad perceptions by some people, stressing that with the coming of notable politicians to APC,that APC will take the political class in Imo State.

Senator Uzodinma noted that geniue politicians are always thinking on how best the state can be moved forward and not engaging in propaganda and enjoined all imolites to support his government for a better Imo State.

Speaking at the epoc- making event, Chairman All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State, Dr Macdonald Ebere while joining the Governor in welcoming the new members said that the decision of Chief Chris Okewulonu and others to join APC is the best and maintained that their coming into APC will add value to the party.

While assuring them of equal opportunity to operate, the Imo APC Chairman however appealed to the new members to use all they have to support Governor Hope Uzodinma and the party towards the betterment of the entire Imo people..

Responding on behalf of the APC new members, Barr Chris Okewulonu who was accompanied by his timing supporters across the six LGAs of Okigwe zone expressed gratitude to the Governor and the leadership of APC in Imo State for receiving them with open hearts

Barr Okewulonu commended Governor Hope Uzodinma on his huge developmental strides across the state,especially in Okigwe zone, adding that after seeing the development in Imo State in the last five years,there was no need for him to remain in opposition,but to join the the governor for a better Imo State.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart stated that he joined APC in order to support Governor Hope Uzodinma in providing more dividends of democracy to Imo people.

Ebekuodike Obowo however assured of their total support to the Governor and All Progressive Congress.

Among the new members are Former Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chuma Nnaji, Member representing Owerri Federal constituency in the Federal Hose of Representatives,.Hon. Chinedu Tochukwu Okere, former Member Federal House of Representative for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency ,Dr Pascal Obi, former Member,Federal House of Representative for Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Hon Jonas Okeke, retired Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka and Hon Emeka Ahuoku.