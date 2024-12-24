Obilubi Youths Celebrates 32 Yrs Anniversary/Cultural Carnival Dec, 30th 2024 @ Community School Field

.. Anuforonini Serves As Org Chairman

Obilubi Youth Association Celebrates her 32years Anniversary /Cultural Carnival 2024 On 30/12/2024 @ Obilubi Community school field , Obilubi youth Association was founded in the year 1992 after an unforseen incident that brought together the youths to contribute suggestions , Since then, Obilubi youth Association have been in peace on diferent leadership’s and their various Achievements so many but few to mention, drilling of first ever community bolehole, building of tissue paper factory , registration of individual for WAEC exams, cleaning of major drainages , Security outfits, Etc, On 30th December , Obilubi youths Association will mark their first time Anniversary @32years as different leadership’s of the Association goes and another comes in, on this year’s marks 3years of Comr Ezinna Anosike leadership as the president of the Association , come January 2025, A new leadership of the Association will takes over as the Association conducted their Election that brought in Comr. Godwin Chibueze Nze as the next president of the Association for another 3years ,

Obilubi youths @32/Cultural carnival 2024 committee was inograted by Comr Ezinna Anosike Admistration appointing Comr Godson Chibuike Anuforonin as the chairman organizing committee and Engr Matins Duru as the Sec, and host of other members , is the pleasure of Comr Ezinna Anosike to be the first youth president to host the youth Anniversary which was captured this year 2024 @32years , Appreciation goes to God almighty and all the past leaderships and stakeholders of the Association, prostumus and alive once , God bless us all, long live Obilubi youth Association, long live Obazu mbieri, long live Mbaitoli, long live Imo State , and Nigeria .

Signed Comr Godson Chibuke Anuforonini

Chairman Organizing Committee