Imo Appropriation Bill: Oru East Lawmaker, Nwaneri Describes 2025 Budget As Step To Fruitful Fiscal Year

…Attributes Uzodimma As “Unmatched Great Mind”

By Onyekachi Eze

Sequel to the provisions of the 2024 appropriation bill presented by Governor Hope Uzodimma to the Imo State House of Assembly yesterday, December 23, 2024, the Chief Whip of the House, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri has envisaged brighter days ahead in the State.

Nwaneri made the revelation while commenting at the hallowed Chambers after the presentation by the Governor.

The budget according to Uzodimma was tagged “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities” with a total sum of ₦755,588,041,220b.

Hon Nwaneri commended Uzodimma for the progress and development in Imo State which cuts across all the facets of governance.

He lauded the governor on his education and health exploits, describing it as the best time in the history of Imo State.

The Oru East ranking Lawmaker disclosed that under the current administration, Imo State ranks high in literacy level making the State proud in external examinations.

In further extolling Uzodimma’s impeccable leadership, Hon Nwaneri thanked his Oru East born brother and Governor for the just concluded 2-weeks medical mission where lot of Imolites benefitted in the Christmas medical outreach.

He revealed that medical experts from the United States of America were in the State for the programme and it recorded tremendous success, courtesy of the governor’s love for the protection of lives.

More so, Nwaneri added that another giant stride of the governor pinpoints on the medical insurance guaranteed to both men and women of Imo State origin, especially the aged women in the rural areas.

Also, he was thankful to the governor for human, capital and infrastructure development.

“Our darling Governor is a man of few words who believes in transparency, due process and excellence. Under his watch, the Civil Servants are breathing fresh air by prompt payment of salaries, staff promotion, and above all, the 13th month salary payment.

“Our retirees the Pensioners are not divorced from the good government initiatives of Senator Hope Uzodimma. Their backlog of gratuities that have remained unattended to are now over. We are grateful to him”, Chigozie Nwaneri said.

Furthermore, the Governor was attributed as a great minded leader who doesn’t believe in the spirit of failure.

Hence, he called him a result oriented personified individual with the quest for excellence unmatched.

“There are three types of people. First, the small minded people who only talks about others and looks on what people do; secondly, the average minded people, and thirdly, the great minded people which is where our governor belongs to because his focus is on innovations and good governance on how to better people’s lives.

Nwaneri also averred that only a great minded person can think of such 2025 budget that has been streamlined to address the need of Ndi Imo.

“Only a great minded person can think of constant electricity to the people and the actualization of the precepts of the 3R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery”.

The Lawmaker however explained that from the 2025 budget, there will be massive food security in Imo State, given that it was a well thought out budget from someone with a great mind.

He concluded by saying, “This will take Imo State to the promise land that the governor has been so keen at achieving. With our collective support, Imo will thrive under our own God’s sent Governor”.

The 2025 budget estimate as obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper has a Recurrent Expenditure of ₦112,302,000,000 (14.9%), an Overhead cost of ₦44,900,000,000, Personal Cost of ₦39,100,000,000, with a Subvention of ₦18,202,000,000, C.R.F10,100,000,000.

The 2025 budget according to Uzodimma also has a Capital Expenditure of ₦643,286,041,220 (81.1%), Economic Sector ₦562,408,411,220, Social Sector ₦63,908,234,000, Admin Source Sector ₦16,969,396,000, Revenue ₦755,588,041,220, I.G.R ₦42,577,065,257, FAAC Allocation ₦293,154,121,949, Capital Receipts ₦419,856,584,014.