PDP Nat’l Sec; Anyanwu Declares Okoye’s Assumption Of Duty As A Joke

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has described as waste of energy the claim by Hon. Ude Okoye that he has resumed duty as National Secretary of the party.

Anyanwu, in a new year media chat said, “PDP has only one National Secretary and he remains the substantive and authentic national scribe. There is no two ways about that”

He maintained that there was no way someone would have resumed duty as National Secretary when the party Secretariat had closed for the year 2024.

According to him, the party office would be opened on January 13, 2025 for the continuation of work for the year.

He said, “PDP is a party that has formidable and viable constitution. This means that the party can’t tolerate any act of brigandage, lawlessness and incivility. If anyone must assume office as National Secretary of our party, such person must follow due process”

“The news has it that there is a court judgement, but what they failed to understand is that once a judgement on execution is appealed against, enforcement of such judgement is stayed. We have successfully appealed against the Court judgement”

Anyanwu further maintained that he remains the National Secretary of PDP till December, 2025 when his tenure would elapse, and described anyone claiming to have assumed office as a big joker.

Anyanwu, a onetime Senator for Imo East Senatorial district called on party faithful to always apply caution in pursuit of their personal interest, adding that the definition of a good party man is displayed by his utterances.