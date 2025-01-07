Pay All Money To TSA, Says Imo Transport Commissioner, Okoronkwo

……..No Negotiation On This Policy

The Commissioner for Transport, Imo State, Honourable Emeka Okoronkwo has urged all units under the Imo State Ministry of Transport to pay all money to TSA.

According to him, the ministry of transport will not compromise or negotiate any thing on this policy. He disclosed that the ministry has had broad discussion and understanding with the Imo Internal Revenue Service, IIRS, on this very policy.

According to him, several units under the ministry of transport have paid courtesy call to the ministry which include Tipper, National Union Of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, among others.

The Honourable Commissioner for Transport, Emeka Okoronkwo, therefore, urged Tipper Unit that he will look into their issue as presented to him.

He also called on the National Union Of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, to live up to expectation as the ministry will not tolerate any form of under payment in the system.