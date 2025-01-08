Nwokocha Foundation doles out #200,000 each to 49 Avutu Obowo under graduates

By Ike Njoku

The memories of January 1,2025, will continue to linger in the hearts of 49 undergraduates of Avutu in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State,as the Peter and Theresa Nwokocha Foundation made a remarkable impact in their lives.

The Nwokocha Foundation which started 11 years ago with the aim of giving back to the society, impacting positively on peoples lives and making a difference in Avutu is the brain child of the children of late Peter and Theresa Nwokocha, which was established to immortalize their parents and to continue upholding the vision of their late parents.

The foundation on January 1,2025, gave out two hundred thousand naira (#200,000), each to 49 students from Avutu in Higher Institutions.

Addressing the receipients and guests at Aguneke Hall,the Chairman of the Board of Directors,Chief Barr.Paschal Nwokocha said that the scholarship programme wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his siblings and in-laws.He said that they are not giving out because they have excess,rather to make a difference in Avutu.

The American based lawyer urged the beneficiaries to be resilient,remain focused and take their studies serious and not to indulge in bad vices because of hardship, noting that challenges will come,but that with determination and resilience they will overcome.

Lending his voice,the Chairman of the Nwokocha Foundation Scholarship Committee, Chief Onwubuche Benjamin, disclosed that the receipients were carefully selected from the 7 villages that make up Avutu Olengalaba Amaiteghete, adding that the programme has inspired some young ones who otherwise wouldn’t have gone to school to go to school.He enjoined the receipients of the scholarship to make greater use of it.

He disclosed that for one to be qualified for the scholarship,the person must be an indigene of Avutu, must reliably be admitted in school and must be sound academically.

In his remarks, Chief Emeka Okpokoro the former Adviser to Governor Ihedioha on waste management, thanked the Nwokocha’s for their gesture, pointing out that they may not know what they have done in the lives of the beneficiaries.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ihuoma Gladys Kelechi, thanked the Nwokocha Foundation for making the scholarship possible,noting that it is a great assistance to them, especially this time of hardship in the country,adding that they hope to help other students some day.

Others that spoke include Sir Kelechi Anuolam who supported the foundation with cash donations,Hon. Jossy Onyeneche,the President- General of the community, amongst others.