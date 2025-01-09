Majority Leader, Ow-North Legislative Council Allegedly Escapes Death

..Accuses Ndiama Ulakwo Youths Of Unleashing Mayhem On Him

Assassination attempt was Allegedly made on the Councillor representing Obube Agbala & Ulakeu (OAU) Ward and the Majority Leader of Owerri North Legislative Council, Hon. Donald Onyekachi Uzoma (Big Fish).

This ugly incident according to reports took place at Eke-Oha Ulakwo on the 5th of January, 2025 which reports suggest was led by Ndiama Youths under the alleged control of Eketembe and the Youth leader as they used their masquerade to attack the Honourable Councillor.

Both Eketembe and the Youth leader as was gathered are prominent members of the alleged 82 boys, an alleged notorious figure from Ndiama and Head of a vigilante group in Anambra.

It should be recalled that this same group according to reports repeatedly threatened to Allegedly deal with the Honourable Councillor representing OAU Ward in Owerri North Legislative Council.

Reacting on the incident, Councilor used the medium to notify the general public that should anything happen to him, that the above mentioned Youths and their group should be held responsible as he also noted that the authorities are investigating the assassination attempt