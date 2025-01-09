Prada Uzodimma Empowers Future Lawyers, Awards Scholarships To Imo Indigenes

The Prada Uzodimma Imo Indigenes Law Scholarship Grant (PUIISG-2024) has proudly announced its first set of beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone in supporting under-privileged Imo indigenes pursuing a career in law.

This transformative initiative, founded by Barr. Prada Uzodimma, a distinguished daughter of Imo State, ensures that five deserving students will have their tuition fully covered from the start of their university education to graduation.

The beneficiaries of the 2024 PUIISG Scholarships are: Ejilugwu Glory Chinyere, Chukwuma Emeka Great, Nwosu Loretta Chiamaka, Clement Princess Victory and Onuoha Prevailer Onyinyechi.

Prada Uzodimma, a renowned legal practitioner and philanthropist, stated that this initiative is her way of giving back to her roots and empowering the next generation of Imo leaders.

“This scholarship represents my commitment to helping these brilliant young minds achieve their dreams. Education is the cornerstone of growth, and I believe these beneficiaries have the potential to drive positive change in their communities and beyond”, she shared.

She further urged the beneficiaries to remain diligent, upstanding and dedicated, not just to their studies, but also to being exemplary ambassadors of the PUIISG initiative.

“You are the torchbearers of this vision. Let your hard work and success inspire others to aspire for greatness,” she added.

This initiative highlights Prada Uzodimma’s dedication to her home state, showcasing her as a future leader, who prioritizes the advancement of her people. The PUIISG is a call to action for other sons and daughters of Imo State to join hands and support this noble cause, ensuring that more deserving youths can have access to quality education without financial barriers.

The philanthropist and role model invites Imo indigenes and well-meaning individuals to contribute to this initiative, emphasizing that education remains a powerful tool for community development and societal transformation.

For more information about the PUIISG or to support this impactful cause, the public has been indulged to freely visit or follow @PradaUzodimma on social media, because “together we can build a brighter future for Imo State”.