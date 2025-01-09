Emeka Chukwuaku Mother’s Burial: Executive  Mayor  Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Theo Mmeremukwu Lead Delegation Of Diamond Brothers Club Int’l

…As Anyanwu, Alozie, Igbo, Ewurum Condole Him

We the entire Leadership of Diamond Brothers Club International family share the pain and grief of our member Hon Emeka Chukwuaku (Mmirioma) on the Passing unto Glory of his matriarch

Late Ezinne Justina Chukwuaku (Aka Grade One) Aged 75,of Umunneowa Village of Umuezeanoruo, Eziama,Imo State.

She will be interred to mother Earth on Thursday(Today)9th day of January 2025.

In the words of Mayor Uchenna Anozie, “Diamond Brothers is saddened by the passing of Mama Justina who as a staunch Christian mother impacted strong Christian tenets in her children whom Hon Mmirioma represents and examplified through his peace loving character in his dealings with Diamond Brothers club Intl family.

We share in his pain, and know how he feels at this time of grief. But we must know that death is a necessary end, that will come when it will come. Let Hon Emeka Chukwuaku take solace in the memories and legacy of peace and love lived and preached by his late mother Mama Justina Chukwuaku”

Speaking further, Anozie advised Chukwuaku to “remember all the positive deeds she left behind”.

Other members who are already on ground to show solidarity with Mmirioma are V Mayor Emeritus Abbah Amarachukwu, SG Henry Osuagwu, Hon Chinedu Nnabuke(Duke) Chijioke Nwanneri, Hon Patron Paschal Davies(Aguiyi. ) Hon Ifeanyi Udenyi, Hon Ifeanyi Chianumba, Diala Chidubem, Hon Godwin Eneh,Hon Sixtus Nwanewuihe,Hon Michael Aloma(Welfare Chief ),Hon Onyeka O Onyeka.

Other members of repute to join are : Hon Bruno Oparaocha, Nze Ugo Achonye, Anthony Ike (Paw Paw) Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Emma Agim, Chimezie Njoku,Benard Njoku, Kingsley Omuzo, Hon Bobo Ukiwe,Charles Nzeribe, Ugochukwu Ebere, Izu Ikoro, TPM Regent Okorocha, Patron Chinasa Osuala, Uche A Uche, Don Richard Madu,Steve Iwu,Deacon Christian Ukpoagu,Emeka Obidimma,Evans Williams ,Murhpy Ugochukwu,Agu Bokly,Kachi Adiba,Martin Nweke,Udoka Ofoegbu,Ubochi Ikedi,Chijioke Nwachukwu (Akibaba)Chibuzo Nwokodikw Rowland Ogbonna,Ambasador Oluchi Uzoma,Kingsley Uzoeshi,Okilo London and a host of other members both from South Africa ,UK,USA and Nigeria Branches . and the entire House of Patrons and other Honourable Members who sent their condolence messages.

May the soul of Late Mrs Justina Chukwuaku and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in the bossom of the lord.

Signed :

Hon Henry Great Osuagwu.

Secretary General International

8/1/2025.