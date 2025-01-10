Reprieve For Isieke-Isiekenesi Community As Imo West Senator, Izunaso Flags Off Road Construction Project

..”We’re Delighted”, Says Nixon Okwara

The people of Isieke-Isiekensi in Ideato South Local Government Area, Imo State, would soon bid farewell to deplorable state of roads in the area, if what this newspaper gathered are to be considered.

Following the several outcry by the residents of the said community, especially from a diehard member of the Izunaso political family, Prince Nixon Okwara, who pleaded for the road construction in the locality, hope has heightened through an intervention by the Imo West Senator, Osita Izunaso.

It was learnt that the Imo West Senator, Osita Izunaso on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, officially flagged off the Constituency road project in Iskeke-Isiekenesi.

Faces of the natives beamed with gladness over the move by Senator Izunaso to give them accessible roads as part of his constituency projects.

The community witnessed a momentous occasion as Senator Osita Izunaso officially flagged off the road constituency project, a significant step toward addressing the community’s infrastructural needs. The project, made possible through Senator Izunaso’s commitment to effective representation and the advocacy of Prince Nixon Okwara, Director-General of the Grow Orlu Project, promises to transform the socio-economic landscape of the area.

The event brought together a diverse assembly of leaders, stakeholders, and community members, all united in celebrating this milestone.

The ceremony reflected the community’s rich customs and traditions, with the presentation of the kolanut, a cow gift, and a prestigious drink to Senator Izunaso. These symbolic gestures were a heartfelt expression of gratitude for his efforts in securing the project through their son, Prince Nixon Okwara.

In his address, Senator Izunaso reaffirmed his commitment to delivering more impactful projects that improve the lives of his constituents. And particularly, he assured the people that more road projects are coming to the community.

He commended the collaborative efforts that made the project a reality and emphasized the importance of unity in achieving sustainable development.

Prince Nixon Okwara, in his remarks, praised Senator Izunaso for his dedication and highlighted the potential of the road project to improve connectivity and foster economic growth in Isiekenesi and its neighboring communities. He encouraged the people to remain supportive of initiatives aimed at enhancing their collective welfare.

The event was marked by cultural displays, speeches, and an atmosphere of joy and optimism. Residents expressed their appreciation for the project, acknowledging its significance in addressing their long-standing infrastructural challenges.

The flag-off of the Isiekenesi road project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between visionary leaders and committed advocates. It heralds a brighter future for the community and sets a new standard for grassroots development in Orlu Zone.

Other notable dignitaries present were;

Hon Humphrey Ikeaka Apex Leader of Ideator South LGA, Hon Victor Nwanaforo,

Chief Hyginus Nwosu, Hon Andy Okwara, Hon Kelvin Nwanaforo, Mmr smart Duru to mention but a few.