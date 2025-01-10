Ofoegbu Justus Foundation Unveiled

It was an atmosphere of joy and warmth in National School, Umuogwu, Amandugba, Isu LGA, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, as Dr Justus Ofoegbu, the Akaraugo 1 of Amandugba, officially unveiled his Non Governmental Organization (NGO) called Ofoegbu Justus Foundation. The long awaited event brought together illustrious sons and daughters of the community, friends and well wishers from far and wide. Also present at the event was the traditional ruler of Amandugba Autonomous Community, HRH Eze ( Sir) Dr I.O.U Ikejiofor who graced the occasion with two other traditional rulers as Royal Fathers of the Day.

In his speech, the founder of the NGO, Dr Justus Ofoegbu recalled how the Ofoegbu Justus Foundation was started in 2003 but was formally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria in December 2022. According to him, over the past twenty two years, the NGO has been involved in helping the needy and physically challenged and has equally contributed financially to developmental projects embarked upon in Amandugba. He promised to expand the coverage area of the Ofoegbu Justus Foundation to other communities in Imo State in the near future.

Speaking with our correspondent during the occasion, the traditional ruler of Amandugba Autonomous Community, HRH Eze (Sir) Dr I O.U Ikejiofor expressed gratitude to Dr Justus Ofoegbu for his humanitarian and philanthropic works in his kingdom. He described him as a “worthy son of the soil who carries the burden of the less privileged in his community as personal one.” He prayed to God to continuously give him good health and the financial enablement to carry on.

Three beneficiaries of the NGO who spoke with our correspondent on behalf of others namely Oluchi Basil, Agatha Uzonwuo and Justina Simon expressed gratitude to Dr Ofoegbu for the financial assistance and other support he has continued to extend to them and other physically challenged people in the area.

The unveiling of the NGO witnessed different kinds of entertainment and traditional dances by the Nkwa Love Cultural Dance group which was also founded by Dr Justus Ofoegbu.