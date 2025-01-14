Arch Bishop Egbujor, Others Converge, As Jubilee Christian Centre, Ministerial Association Worldwide Marks Inauguration, Thanksgiving Service In Honour Of Rev Udoka Ukah As JCCMA National Overseer

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend the members of Jubilee Christian Centre and Ministerial Association Worldwide , Family , Friends , and well wishers converged at the JCCMA National Headquarters off Dream land Hotel Juncton Worldbank New Owerri , Imo State , Nigeria to celebrate the Inauguration thanksgiving Service of a respected man of God Rev. Dr. Udoka .O. Ukah over his elevation as the National Overseer of Jubilee Christian Centre and Ministerial have Association , Nigeria

The well attended event which was enshrined with the award of doctorate degree to the celebrant was titled ” If God Is Able , I Have No Case” was kicked off with a church service anchored by the General Overseer and presiding Bishop of JCCMA Worldwide His Lordship Rt.Rev Benjamin Chibuike .Egbujor Ph.d who also doubles as the President of Apostolic Congress International (ACI).

The event also witnessed the presence of other Clergymen, women and personalities from within and outside the shores of the country , amongst whom is the Chief Medical Director, Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO) Associate Prof.Kingsley Achigbu , Arch Bishop He Reigns Chapel , African Co-ordinator Apostolic Congress International Arch Bishop Ngozi Durueke , Bishop Goddy Opara , Bishop S.I Omah , Bishop Abubaegbuleke Samuel Guest Speaker Rev.Bethel Nwanebu (Rev.B), Bishop Akanabu, Bishop Steve Ubochioma , Hrm.Dr Martins Amaku and host of other personalities.

In a chat with Newsmen immidiately after the event , JCCMA General Overseer Rt.Rev. Benjamin Chibuike Egbujor Ph.d said ” Today my spiritual son Rev.Udoka Ukah was elevated to the office of National Overseer of JCCMA Nigeria ” he expressed, he described Rev.Udoka as a hard-working , patience and humble fellow.

Speaking on the Mission and Vision of JCCMA , he highlighted that , JCCMA is an international ministry with headquarters in London , in which out of the senior pastors a national overseer is been appointed with the sole aim of winning more souls for Jesus Christ , he Also congratulated the celebrant , Rev. Ukah on his award of a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from Masters Academy and Theological Seminary , an an affiliate of Minnesota School of Theology.

In his message to Nigerians Rt. Rev. Egbujor said ” Nigeria need freedom , we are declaring Jubilee in Nigeria ” he submitted.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude , Rev. Dr . Ukah who felt so elated , thanked the Clergy men , women , friends , family and members who witnessed his consecration and installation ceremony as the JCCMA National Overseer.

On the journey so far he recalled that it all started 24 years ago , he reiterated that despite challenges God has been so faithful .

He also seized the platform to plead for assistance to aid in propagating the gospel , he said ” We have a Chapel but with my new office , it can no longer contain much member , we need a 3000 capacity mini cathedral , which is about 6months -2years plan , I pray we achieve it ” he said

In their respective speeches the planning committee chairman Hon.Kingsley Ewuzie , chairman planning (diaspora ) thanked God for a Clement weather , reiterating that the event was a success

Unveiling the abridged biography of Rev.Ukah , the CMD FUTHO Associate Prof.Achigbu disclosed that Rev.Ukah was born into the family of the late Pastor’s Warden , Mr.John Chukwukere Ukah and Mrs Rose Ugochi Ukah Of Umunwaoduaru in Amaoguru Ogada Atta in Ikeduru Local Government area of Imo state Nigeria , he revealed that Rev.Ukah was marked for the service of God before his birth , in his words ” Rev. Ukah was born in Ikeduru Local Government area of Imo state, before his birth he was marked for the service of God , when his mother was pregnant the late Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owerri , His Grace Benjamin nwankiti prophesied that the child in her womb will be a man of God , though he may not serve in the Anglican Communion, he encouraged the parents to ensure that the child was not hindered ” Prof.Achigbu said Rev. Ukah raised in the family of Pa .John Ukah who embraced professionalism to a very high esteem , young Udoka who encountered Jesus Christ at Age 17 expressed his interest to became a servant of God despite redicules.

Rev.Ukah have served in various Pentecostal ministeries , he has received several training , won souls for Jesus Christ through his kingdom awareness campaign , Rev.Ukah was adopted by JCCMA under the leadership of Rt.Rev. B.C.Egbujor and his Late wife Rev.Mrs Florence Egbujor in 2006 .

The day also showcased , Praises and Worship , Bible readings , Choir ministeration ,Prayer session and other activities , which took place amidst pomp and pleasantries.

Encomiums has been pouring in.