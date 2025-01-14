Alleged Hike Of WAEC Registration Fee 

…Imo Principals In Serious Trouble, Risk Sack

By Okey Alozie

Approved amounts to be charged for 2025 WAEC fees Examination registration fee is N27,000 from the Commission, Mock fee N1000, material for trade subjects N1000, School service support Levy is N1000, off line N300, bank charges N400, transport N200, MOE N500. Digital passport is N500. From all indications the total charges for WAEC Exams registration is now N32,000 text book is N2500.

Our reporters observed that a number of Principals are not charging them what is being stipulated as approved registration fees for the WAEC Exams.

Moreover, some principals are allegedly running special centre in their various schools and are said to be collecting over N60.000 as WAEC Registration Fee.

Furthermore, concerned Imolites are asking why should SEMB and ministry of Education allegedly collect, N1.500 per student for registering for 2025 senior WAEC Exams in Imo State.

Imolites wants Gov Hope Uzodimma to intervene and set a panel to investigate SEMB and ministry of Education on the allegations level against them.