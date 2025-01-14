International Union Confers African “Peace Maker Award” On Chekwas Oluoha

…Inducts Him As Lifetime Ambassador

By Onyekachi Eze

Attracted by his undaunted contributions to the society especially towards the promotion of humanity, Prince Henry Oluoha Onwuchekwa has been awarded with “African Peace Maker Award 2024”.

The honour followed his nomination and recommendation due to his exceptional lifestyle that promotes peace and unity of people, groups and the society at large.

The induction and award on Prince Oluoha was from African Peace Initiative For Good Governance, a group in affiliation with the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), and the UNICEF.

Conferred on the Oru East born Property Consultant and high ranking Construction giant, Prince Oluoha, on Friday January 10, 2025, in Owerri, he was tipped as a role model with impeccable leadership character.

Handing over the award to him, the Country Secretary General, Lolo Gertrude Onyekachi Ehiriudu, revealed that the nomination of Oluoha was divine after a thorough searchlight on his character and was not found stained morally and socially.

She said, it was as a result of his integrity, transparency and open-minded nature that earned him the international honour.

Lolo Ehiriudu addressed Prince Oluoha as a worthy Ambassador of the AU.

“He is one of our ambassadors from today. The nomination passed through so many rigours, so it is not what we give to anybody we see. Congratulations to you, Prince Henry. You are by this, entitled to all the rights and privileges of the noble organisation”.

“From today, his name is enshrined in the African Union Wall as first set of awardees from Nigeria, and a pioneer awardee from Imo State”.

She cautioned people to be wary of their actions at all times, stressing that for whatever one does, the public watches.

The Country Secretary General further harped that for any position one finds himself, he should not soil his hands, but, should utilize the opportunity in serving the people conscientiously.

“I want to say this, we have parameters we use in dictating who should be given the award. It is not a common award, and it is not given on highest bidder basis. It is strictly by merit”, said Ehiriudu.

Lolo Ehiriudu while highlighting on some of the projects of the African Union across the geopolitical zones bemoaned that the South East had missed some opportunities in the past due to mismanagement and poor coordination, as well as pull-him-down syndrome.

However, she was optimistic that for any project mapped out for the South East, due diligence will be applied and in the supervision of the Excos and the ambassadors for optimum result.

Responding, the award recipient and the Interim President General Akatta Central Union Worldwide, Prince Henry Chekwas Oluoha appreciated the honour. He dedicated it to “Akatta ogbe isii”.

Prince Chekwas did not stop at that, he acknowledged the roles played by everyone in making it a reality, thus, pledged to sustain the tenets that earned him the award.

According to him, the AU induction will spur him into furthering humanitarian services and keeping clean slates at all times.

He opined that every gift, blessings and elevations come from God, therefore, was not oblivious of God’s hands in the just added award.

Rendering his vote of thanks on behalf of the Leadership and Members of Akatta Community Development Union, Owerri Branch, Mr Solomon Okani described Chekwas Oluoha as a worthy son of Akatta in whom they are well pleased.

He observed that the award presented to Prince Chekwas was duly deserved considering that he has been a selfless entrepreneur and leader of repute.

Again, Okani addressed Oluoha as a humble and humane personality with milk of kindness flowing in him.

Sequel to that, he congratulated him for the feat and prayed for more global recognitions on him.

Other State officers present were; Nneoma Ukaegbu Elizabeth, Mrs Clara Agbarakwe, Dr. Erisim Ukachukwu, Grace Chigozie Liason Officer for Orlu LGA, Dr. Sam Jato, and a host of other friends and kinsmen of Prince Oluoha whose birthday coincided on same date.