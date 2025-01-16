Ezumezu Isinweke In The Light Of New Leadership

It was the legendary Bob Marley who put up the song ‘Who the Cap Fit’… the lyrics of that song each time it booms reminds us that leadership is better in the hands of a true leader. Such is the truth about Engr. (Chief) Sir Innocent Ike Enwenaonu, a notable builder of men and organizations. Of a truth, leadership is a complex and multifaceted endeavour, requiring a unique blend of skills and qualities to navigate the ever-changing landscape of today’s organizations. Effective leaders inspire, motivate, and guide the team towards shared goals, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. These key qualities of a leader have been found to characterize Engr (Chief) Innocent Ike Enwenaonu. His strategic thinking and clear vision necessitated his emergence as the President of Ezumezu Isinweke Welfare Association. At the inauguration of the executive council members of the association for the period of service on the 4th of January 2025 at Ezumezu Club House, Isinweke, Ihitte/Uboma LGA, Imo State Nigeria. Engr. Enwenaonu stepped into the pedal with a clear vision by enumerating actionable strategies. He x-rayed the anticipated challenges and opportunities to be explored while conveying ideas and his willingness to take on the challenging assignments of Ezumezu Isinweke leadership. While extolling the group as a place where ideas are shared, friendships are built, and great things are accomplished. He expressed his desire to build strong relationships, transparency, value for members’ input, accountability, invest in trust enterprise among members, and foster a culture of collaboration and respect. He praised the past leadership of Ezumezu Isinweke for leading them so far on the path of progress while piloting the affairs of Ezumezu for the past eight years. Especially for their delivery of an edifice that has become the club’s house, among other great achievements.

Ezumezu Isinweke being an assemblage of the biggest and brightest minds in Ihitte/Uboma, he emphasized that they must tap into the abundance of potentials they have to create values by integrating their families into the programs of Ezumezu so that those values of selflessness, honesty, cooperation, commitment and collaboration towards community development which were the common values they shared could be deliberately passed on to their younger generation. No doubt, his emotional intelligence and empathy are some of his innate resources being expected to yield success to Ezumezu Isinweke Welfare Association’s Leadership.