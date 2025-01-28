Imolites Raise Alarm Over Whereabout Of Animals In Demolished Zoo

..Challenge Ministry Of Tourism

By Okey Alozie

The Ministry of Tourism, Imo State, has come under public scrutiny over the relocation of Imo State zoo, formerly located in Nekede, in Owerri West LGA of the State.

Apart from that, the public have raised serious concern on the whereabouts of animals in the said place.

A source who spoke to this newspaper under strict anonymity hinted that there is demand from concerned Imo group towards the 3R adminstration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, especially the Ministry of Tourism led by Chief Jerry Egemba to openly explain the issue of relocation of the Nekede Zoo to Iho, in Ikeduru LGA.

Since the move was made public for over a year, no official statement has been rendered to confirm whether the lions and other animals housed in the Nekede zoo are still alive or not.

This development, we learnt have raised questions among Imolites on the progress of their only game reserve, as seen in other States of the federation.

Worse still was the reluctant approach to getting an alternative, a source said.

“Up till now, nothing much is going on to show that a new zoo will be built before the end of 2025. We want the government to show evidence that the lion and other animals are still intact, the Commissioner should address these, said an Imolite.

It would be recalled that when one of our roving reporters visited the Ministry last year, the Information Officer (PRO) hinted that the new zoo will soon be ready adding that the lion and other animals that were formerly at Nekede zoo are in safe hands, therefore no cause for alarm.