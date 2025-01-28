Kelechi Nwagwu Calls For Release Of Ihekweme, Or Charge Him To Court

A former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly and one time Governship Aspirant in Imo State,Rt Hon Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu has called on the Police Authorities to charge Dr Fabian Ihekweme to Court or release him,if they have found nothing against him.

Nwagwu said that it is against his fundamental Human Rights to keep him in detention perpetually.

Ihekweme, a former Commissioner for Foreign Affairs in the Governor under Gov Hope Uzodimma Administration in his first term was arrested in Abuja and whisked to Imo Imo State following his criticisms against the Governor and Government of Imo State.

However, an Organization petitioned the police asking Ihekweme to come and prove the allegations.

But since last year he was arrested he is yet to appear in Court,but sources said investigation in the matter is still going on.

It was over this scenario that the former Speaker Imo House Assembly,and PhD holder in Law called for his release or been taken to court.

In the widely circulated release Nwagwu wrote,

“Keeping Fabian Ihekweme in detention without charging him to court isn’t good for our State. Our State is now seen as lawless and abusers of fundamental human rights. It’s very unfortunate that this is happening in a democratic dispensation. Those in charge should respect Fabian’s rights as a human being and his constitutional rights as enshrined in Nigeria constitution, 1999 (as amended). We’ve kept quiet believing that reason will prevail, but it’s two months now, and nothing has happened. Those responsible for this gross constitutional abuse should release him without further delay or charge him to court, we plead'”.

Rt.Hon Barr kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu Ph.D Law.