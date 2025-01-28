Uzodimma Makes Fresh Appointments

Kingsley Ononuju Is IROMA Board Chairman

The Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma, has approved the appointment of the following as chairman and members of the Imo State Road Maintenance Agency (IROMA)

1. Barr. Kingsley Ononuju (Chairman).

2. Engr. Egbuka, Edwin. (MD)

3. Barr. Chikodi Onyeanwuna ,(secretary).

4. Dr. Emeka Enyinnaya…Member

5. Engr. Ikenna Anyasodo ….Member

6. Harrison Amaechi Ejianya….Member

7. Engr. Nwaobi Williams C. …Member

8. Pascal Ojiaku.

.. Member

This was signed in release made available to Newsmen by the

Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy,Hon Declan Emelumba.

It was said a date would be announce soon for inauguration of the Board and that of Local Government Commission whose Board Members were announced the previous week.