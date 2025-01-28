Afrioak Foundation Awards Scholarship To Outstanding Students

In a remarkable show of support for education, the Afrioak Foundation has awarded scholarship opportunities to 3 deserving students during a launching of a sister organization, Asonye BEB Foundation, held at the Central School Umuariam, Obowo, on January 2, 2025. The scholarship package was aimed at easing the financial burden on students and their families, while promoting academic excellence and community development.

The recently launched Asonye BEB Foundation is building an ultra-modern Secondary School in Obowo, and is poised to support educational pursuits of Asonye talented youths. The Asonye BEB Educational Foundation was created to honor Prof BEB’s legacy of outstanding contribution to educational advancement. Prof. BEB Nwoke recently retired after over 40 years of meritorious academic service. Additionally, the foundation announced the award of bursary to over 120 umuasonye students, in various higher institutions across the country.

The recipients of the AfriOak Foundation award, who were selected from a competitive pool of applicants, demonstrated exceptional academic performance in the 2024 JAMB Examination, leadership qualities, and a commitment to community service. Each scholarship will financially support the recipients throughout their undergraduate education (four years), thereby allowing the students to focus on their studies without financial strain. Additionally, winners of the award will be entered into the pool of contestants for further awards by the Asonye BEB Educational Foundation.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Afrioak Foundation, Dr. Sampson Akwafuo, emphasized the organization’s dedication to fostering education and building a brighter future for young people. “We believe that education is the key to unlocking the potential of our youth. By supporting these bright minds, we are investing in the future leaders of our communities, our nation, and the world,” he said.

One of the scholarship recipients, Increase Eberechukwu Aririahulam, a Computer Science/ Mathematics student, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “I am truly grateful for this generous support, which will significantly contribute to my academic and personal development. Thank you for your belief in my potential and for this incredible opportunity. Your investment in my future means a great deal to me, and I am honored to be a recipient of this award. I look forward to making the most of this scholarship and continuing to excel in my studies” she said.

The Afrioak Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2022, has a long-standing commitment to education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. Over the years, the foundation has supported many students, paving the way for a more equitable society through access to quality education.

The event concluded with a call to action, encouraging more stakeholders and corporate organizations to invest in educational initiatives. “Together, we can create a world where no child is left behind due to financial constraints,” Asonye stakeholders said.

The Afrioak Foundation’s scholarship initiative serves as a beacon of hope for students across the community and beyond, proving that collective efforts can make a lasting impact on society.