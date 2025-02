Uzodimma’s Loyalists Make List Of Board Chairmen, Members

..Harritex, Leo Stan, Duruiheoma, Onyedebelu, Nnaji, Obinatu, Amadioha Ngor Okpala, Others

Governor of Imo State, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma has constituted the members of Board of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri; the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu; Judicial Service Commission (JSC); Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences ( UAES), Umuagwo and Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( ISOPADEC).

He did, Monday, January 27, 2025, in a letter he transmitted to the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, seeking for approval and confirmation of the nominees by the Assembly.

The affected Boards and their nominees are:

Imo State University, Owerri:

.Prof. Fr. Philip Anyaehie Ogbonna (Chairman)

.Mr. Leo Stan Eke – Member

.Rt. Hon. Chuma Nnaji – Member

.Hon. Godwin Esom Obodo – Member

.Pharm. Chuks Okoronkwo – Member

.Princess Nkechi Mbachu – Member

Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu:

.Emmanuel Ogueri (Chairman)

.Prof. Kelechi Uwakwe (Chief Medical Director – CMD)

.Rev. Fr. Dr. Emeka Emeakaraoha (Member, Okigwe Zone)

.Anyaehie Okameme (Member, Owerri Zone)

.Dr. Osita Kingsley Uzoma ( Member, Orlu Zone)

Judicial Service Commission:

.Barr. Louis M. Alozie, SAN – Member (Ezinihite Mbaise)

.Eze Duruiheoma, SAN – Member (Orlu LGA)

.Hon.Barr. Paul Obinatu – Member (Oru-East)

.Hon. Lady M.M. Anyanwu – Member (Ehime Mbano)

University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo:

.Prof. Nelson Alinno (Chairman)

.Chief Henry Njoku – Member

.Mrs Ada Blessing Ekekwe – Member

.Dr. Nath Merenu – Member

.Barr. T. U. Asoegwu – Member

.Chief Adolphus Obi – Member

.Pharm. J.S. Obi – Member

Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC):

.Prof. Eze Dele Odigbo ( Chairman)

.Chief Austin Onyedebelu (Managing Director)

.Hon. Cassidy Ohamara – Member (Oguta)

.Hon Nkeiru Ihesie – Member (Oguta)

.Dr. Mrs. Nina Mba – Member (Ohaji/Egbema)

.Hon. Mrs. Ijeoma Joy Ikegwuruka – Member (Ohaji/Egbema)

. Mrs. Esther Enoch – Member (Oru East)

.Hon Bernard Nwanana – Member (Oru East)

.Chief Valentine Okere- Member (Owerri Zone)

.Hon Mrs. Ify Obi – Member (Orlu Zone)

.Chief Kelechi Onuoha – Member (Okigwe Zone).

The Governor solicited from the Speaker and his members, expeditious consideration to the requests made regarding approval and confirmation of the nominees.