How Ihekweme Was Freed From Police Detention

..As Controversy Trails Apology Letter To Gov

A former Commissioner in Imo State, Dr Fabian Ihekweme who has been in Police Detention since December last year has been freed.

According to Information from Imo Government Circles, the former Commissioner was left off hook following a directive from Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Ihekweme was whisked away from Abuja to Owerri by Police Personnel following a barrage of attacks in the Media on Imo State Government and the Governor.

Dr Ihekweme who dubbed himself “Omu nkwu” the “Ancient Seer” was said to have written a letter of Apology to Imo State Governor,Hope Uzodimma that he lied in his allegations against him.

However, controversy has trailed the said Apology Letter dated January 27, 2025 and addressed to Imo Police Commissioner.

In the Letter, Omu pledged to be of good behavior and will not falsely attack Imo Government and the Governor again.

Efforts to reach the “Ancient Seer” to comment on the issue wasn’t possible as he was said to be in Hospital checking his health and will not speak to Press now until due course.

While many Commended the Governor for allowing his erstwhile friend to leave Police Cell, others insist that Ihekweme may have signed the document under duress.

But a former Commissioner for Information in Imo State Nze Elvis Agukwe said Ihekweme has nothing against the Governor and Government of Imo State and knew he would go to Jail if taken to Court hence he apologized.

Before Ihekweme was freed,a Group of Lawyers led by a former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly,Rt Hon Kelechi Nwagwu had asked the Police Authorities to charge Omu to Court or free him.