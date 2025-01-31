Prada Uzodimma Imo Law Scholarship Initiative Gets Key Endorsements

The Prada Uzodimma Imo Indigenes Law Scholarship Grant (PUIISG) has received a significant boost with endorsements from the Commissioner for Education, Prof. JohnCliff U. Nwadike and the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, Prof. U. Chukwumaeze, SAN.

The Scholarship, which provides financial support to underprivileged Imo indigenes pursuing legal studies, has continued to make strides in fostering academic excellence in the state.

Affirmatively, during a recent presentation, the PUIISG Program Coordinator, Peniel Okwuchukwu, aptly introduced the 2024 cohort of scholars to the Commissioner and Vice Chancellor on behalf of PUIISG Founder, Prada Uzodimma, PhD.

“Indeed, both leaders and well celebrated academics lauded the initiative as a timely intervention in advancing access to quality education. They encouraged the beneficiaries to embrace the opportunity with dedication, exemplify the values of hard work and community service.

“The endorsement highlights the growing recognition of PUIISG’s efforts to empower young Imo indigenes and contribute to the state’s educational and professional development. The Initiative has been a beacon of hope for aspiring lawyers, helping to reduce the financial barriers that hinder access to higher education.

“The Commissioner and the Vice Chancellor had expressed their support for the initiative’s vision and commended its Founder for her dedication to fostering opportunities for Imo youths.

“As PUIISG continues to expand its reach and impact, the 2024 beneficiaries are urged to uphold the program’s principles of integrity, diligence and service.

“This development underscores the importance of partnerships between educational stakeholders and private initiatives in addressing the challenges facing higher education access in Nigeria”, the PUIISG Program Coordinator emphasized.