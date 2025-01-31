Imo Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Designates, Board Chairmen, Members

…Appointees Set For Inauguration

By Onyekachi Eze

The shortlisted appointees of the Imo State government recently announced by the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led 3R administration have undergone screening at the State House of Assembly.

They were screened and confirmed on Thursday, January 30, 2025 by the Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe led 10th Imo State House of Assembly.

In conformity with the Constitution, the nominated persons into different establishments of the Imo Government passed through the rigours of standing before the legislators inside the Assembly Chambers, yesterday.

After extensive legislative exercise, the governor was given an approval to proceed with the next step which is their inauguration, having found all of them fit to occupy their respective positions.

Under the list as Commissioners includes Prof. Boniface G. Nworgu, Chief Kenneth Okafor, and Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu.

Others screened were under the following cadre:

Imo State University, Owerri:

.Prof. Fr. Philip Anyaehie Ogbonna (Chairman)

.Mr. Leo Stan Eke – Member

.Rt. Hon. Chuma Nnaji – Member

.Hon. Godwin Esom Obodo – Member

.Pharm. Chuks Okoronkwo – Member

.Princess Nkechi Mbachu – Member

Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu:

.Emmanuel Ogueri (Chairman)

.Prof. Kelechi Uwakwe (Chief Medical Director – CMD)

.Rev. Fr. Dr. Emeka Emeakaraoha (Member, Okigwe Zone)

.Anyaehie Okameme (Member, Owerri Zone)

.Dr. Osita Kingsley Uzoma ( Member, Orlu Zone)

Judicial Service Commission:

.Barr. Louis M. Alozie, SAN – Member (Ezinihite Mbaise)

.Eze Duruiheoma, SAN – Member (Orlu LGA)

.Hon.Barr. Paul Obinatu – Member (Oru-East)

.Hon. Lady M.M. Anyanwu – Member (Ehime Mbano)

University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo:

.Prof. Nelson Alinno (Chairman)

.Chief Henry Njoku – Member

.Mrs Ada Blessing Ekekwe – Member

.Dr. Nath Merenu – Member

.Barr. T. U. Asoegwu – Member

.Chief Adolphus Obi – Member

.Pharm. J.S. Obi – Member

Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC):

.Prof. Eze Dele Odigbo ( Chairman)

.Chief Austin Onyedebelu (Managing Director)

.Hon. Cassidy Ohamara – Member (Oguta)

.Hon Nkeiru Ihesie – Member (Oguta)

.Dr. Mrs. Nina Mba – Member (Ohaji/Egbema)

.Hon. Mrs. Ijeoma Joy Ikegwuruka – Member (Ohaji/Egbema)

. Mrs. Esther Enoch – Member (Oru East)

.Hon Bernard Nwanana – Member (Oru East)

.Chief Valentine Okere- Member (Owerri Zone)

.Hon Mrs. Ify Obi – Member (Orlu Zone)

.Chief Kelechi Onuoha – Member (Okigwe Zone).

Information obtained by this newspaper however revealed that the aforementioned persons would be inaugurated today or early next week as would be approved by the Chief Executive of the State.

Portfolios will also be assigned to the Commissioners, while minor redeployment is said to be imminent to inject fresh live in some dormant Ministries.